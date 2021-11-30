Wow, Chris, when you’ve lost ultra-lefty Rolling Stone?
Chris Cuomo's efforts to help his brother deal with his sexual misconduct scandal involved trying (and failing) to prevent Alec Baldwin from going on a cancel culture rant in defense of the former governorhttps://t.co/Uv1WSWByAc
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 29, 2021
Oof.
From Rolling Stone:
CNN and Cuomo may have acknowledged that participating in meetings with his brother’s team was inappropriate, but using connections developed through his job as a political commentator to aid one of the nation’s most powerful politicians as he tries to navigate a sexual misconduct scandal represents another level of unethical behavior. It’s the type of below-board, conflict-of-interest dealing that would likely get anyone not named “Cuomo” fired, and which at the very least exacerbates to the public’s waning trust in ostensibly unbiased networks like CNN.
CNN in a statement provided to Rolling Stone said it will look into the documents. “The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” a spokesperson wrote. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”
Cuomo did not address the news on Monday night’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time.
Cuomo didn’t acknowledge he’s a total douchebag on his show.
Shocker.
— Eduardo Gallard (@edgallard) November 29, 2021
@CNN Cuomo must be fired. He is untrustworthy.
— WaltSm53 (@Sm53Walt) November 29, 2021
They look like two different mixes of Vince McMahon and Jerry Seinfeld https://t.co/uxANQvnTjs
— Grease My Piece (@joshriffter) November 29, 2021
Whoa.
You know what, THEY’RE RIGHT.
HA!
***
Related:
‘This is CHILD ABUSE’: Photo shows very little kids sitting ‘socially distanced’ and masked while ‘Dr. Jill’ Biden goes maskless
BOOM: Brit Hume dumps ice COLD water on Omicron ghouls pushing LATEST VARIANT to terrify the masses (lookin’ at you, Fauci)
Yup, she’s NERVOUS! Jennifer Rubin clearly SPOOKED after Glenn Youngkin’s win, tries reassuring HERSELF it won’t work again and LOL