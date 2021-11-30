Wow, Chris, when you’ve lost ultra-lefty Rolling Stone?

Chris Cuomo's efforts to help his brother deal with his sexual misconduct scandal involved trying (and failing) to prevent Alec Baldwin from going on a cancel culture rant in defense of the former governor https://t.co/Uv1WSWByAc

Oof.

From Rolling Stone:

CNN and Cuomo may have acknowledged that participating in meetings with his brother’s team was inappropriate, but using connections developed through his job as a political commentator to aid one of the nation’s most powerful politicians as he tries to navigate a sexual misconduct scandal represents another level of unethical behavior. It’s the type of below-board, conflict-of-interest dealing that would likely get anyone not named “Cuomo” fired, and which at the very least exacerbates to the public’s waning trust in ostensibly unbiased networks like CNN.

CNN in a statement provided to Rolling Stone said it will look into the documents. “The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” a spokesperson wrote. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

Cuomo did not address the news on Monday night’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time.