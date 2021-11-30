Progressives have destroyed San Francisco. That’s all there is to it.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, take local and ‘moderate Liberal’ Michelle Tandler’s word for it.

Her thread showing pictures of what they have done to San Francisco is absolutely infuriating and heartbreaking, all in one.

See for yourself:

NOT BURBERRY.

Awful.

Just awful.

But wait, there’s more.

Wow.

It looks like a demilitarized zone.

Trending

Boarded up.

Signs telling people they’re open because they can’t just be open.

YAY PROGRESSIVES!

We’d say this is unbelievable but after the past few years, this is all too believable about San Francisco.

Wow.

This IS their doing.

And the doing of people who keep electing them.

People are afraid 24/7 because the government of San Francisco cares more about being woke and anti-racist than they do about safety and security.

This this this!

Recalls.

Hell YES.

Then voting for people who care about the community more than they do woke politics.

But it starts with THE PEOPLE, like Michelle.

***

