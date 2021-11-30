Progressives have destroyed San Francisco. That’s all there is to it.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, take local and ‘moderate Liberal’ Michelle Tandler’s word for it.

Her thread showing pictures of what they have done to San Francisco is absolutely infuriating and heartbreaking, all in one.

See for yourself:

This is what downtown San Francisco looks like right now. (🧵1/x) pic.twitter.com/V1nrHs7Iqf — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

NOT BURBERRY.

Awful.

Just awful.

But wait, there’s more.

Wow.

It looks like a demilitarized zone.

Boarded up.

Signs telling people they’re open because they can’t just be open.

YAY PROGRESSIVES!

We’d say this is unbelievable but after the past few years, this is all too believable about San Francisco.

Wow.

I have no words right now to convey the shock and disappointment I feel towards our local government. My hands are trembling I am so angry at our leaders. This is their doing. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

This IS their doing.

And the doing of people who keep electing them.

Boarded windows > broken windows. This is what happens when the criminal justice system doesn't work. San Francisco has become lawless and residents and businesses are going into self-protection mode. The stats are fictitious. Nobody reports. People are hunkering down. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

People are afraid 24/7 because the government of San Francisco cares more about being woke and anti-racist than they do about safety and security.

We are all over the news. A shiny example of what a progressive-run city looks like. I believe our government is more akin to a regime than a body of public servants. San Franciscans — this is our doing. It's up to us to reverse the trend. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

This this this!

If you are bothered by the direction of things, get involved. Read San Fransicko, get on Twitter, engage with your neighbors, talk to local business owners. This is going to take years to turn around… First up, recalls. (Fin) — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

Recalls.

Hell YES.

Then voting for people who care about the community more than they do woke politics.

But it starts with THE PEOPLE, like Michelle.

***

Related:

‘Bring it ON, #FangBanger’: Eric Swalwell’s attempt at getting all big and bad with parents and the unvaccinated FAILS spectacularly

DUDE! You KNOW Chris Cuomo REALLY screwed the pooch trying to help his predator big bro when Rolling Stone is calling him OUT

‘This is CHILD ABUSE’: Photo shows very little kids sitting ‘socially distanced’ and masked while ‘Dr. Jill’ Biden goes maskless

Recommended Twitchy Video