AOC and ‘greatness’ are two words we NEVER expected to see together. LOL

Apparently, NY Magazine has put together a book of essays talking about how RAD Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is. It will include pieces on her beauty, her social media greatest hits, and her ‘rare authenticity.’

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, this shiznit is funny AF:

NYMag producing book of essays on AOC's greatness, among them "—An essay on the role that her beauty plays in her public perception by Rhonda Garelick" "—Analysis of her social media greatest hits by Madison Malone Kircher" "—An essay on her rare authenticity by Molly Fischer" pic.twitter.com/2mdHLGTQX9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2021

Oooh, a painted cover.

Fancy.

we are sinful creatures etc etc pic.twitter.com/U9mtTsWXro — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2021

Something like that.

AOC gets away with more in part because everyone assumes she's too stupid to understand the words she says but at some point she deserves to be treated like an adult, because she will be one soon. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 30, 2021

She gets away with being stupid because she’s not a warthog from Hell like so many other Democrats. Not to mention we all know she is more of an actress then a politician as she ‘auditioned’ for this role so nobody expects much from her.

Reminder that AOC stood on the House floor next to a picture of a bloodied Palestinian child and recited this psychotic blood libel, and this is how establishment media worship her pic.twitter.com/bSt50AEHMo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 30, 2021

Worship.

This book is worship.

Fair point.

Indeed, and it was watchable live and on the House floor where it's easily reported, and yet most ppl had no idea she did this. Democracy dies in idol worship https://t.co/ZianM42WIf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 30, 2021

Christine Pushaw chimed in:

Or is that CHURNALISM?

I notice there aren’t any sections on her legislative accomplishments. Imagine that. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 30, 2021

Probably a REASON for that.

Heh.

wHy ArE rEpUbLiCaNs So OBsEsSeD WiTh HeR? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 30, 2021

It's like watching a disaster occur but in slow motion. — Tac-Ho Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) November 30, 2021

Kill me now. — Homo For The Holidays (@GayPatriotFL) November 29, 2021

Get in line with the rest of us.

