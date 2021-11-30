Republicans are on track to retake the House in 2022.

With an incredibly unpopular president in Joe Biden and an even more unpopular vice president (so bad they’re allegedly talking about removing her) in Kamala Harris, it’s almost a done deal. Even if you look at history itself, when one party takes the White House the other typically takes the House and eventually the Senate.

So you’d think Democrats would be a bit more mindful about what could happen in less than a year but they’re not. Hell, Eric Swalwell was going after parents on Twitter just last night.

And Ted Cruz with the truth bomb of the day.

House Dems are lemmings, irrationally partisan & excitedly trying to throw Republicans off committees. The chances that GOP retakes the House in 2022 are over 90%. Prediction: Come 2023, Swalwell, Omar & Tlaib (& others) are getting ready to have a lot more time on their hands. pic.twitter.com/aQ1apsSlm4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 30, 2021

A LOOOOOT more time on their hands.

And it’s going to be glorious.

From your tweet to God's ears. — Allen Ray Fueled by Caffeine and Cynicism (@2CynicAl65) November 30, 2021

Amen.

As usual, our pals on the Left lost their freakin’ minds over Ted’s tweet. With Trump being suspended, Ted has really become one of their targets PLUS we imagine the truth hurts.

So you’re okay with boehlert’s actions? — Random Reno Dude (@SieberTimothy) November 30, 2021

Boebert?

If you’re going to complain about her at least get her name right, you know?

Sometimes bad guys win — Big Lee Bronzer 🌎🇺🇸🔯 🧬 (@BigLeeBronzer) November 30, 2021

They’re still mad Ted didn’t stay in Texas and freeze.

Weird.

You spelled it wrong, its “GQP” — Turd Ferguson (@turdusferguson) November 30, 2021

Ugh, GQP

It can’t be mentally well for so many people to believe in a group that simply does not exist.

So you're OK with what Gosar, Boebert and Greene are doing? — NotDevinNunesChipmunk (@ChippyCMunk) November 30, 2021

When you going to cancun? — ppman (@ppmanForReal) November 30, 2021

See what we mean? OBSESSED.

Project much Rafael? — Mitch Smith (@mitchmws) November 30, 2021

Oooh, so tough calling him by his real name.

Edgy.

Cut taxes on the wealthy and corporations, claiming they'll pay for themselves.

2) Explode the deficit.

3) Call for cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

4) Repeat. pic.twitter.com/9KmF78a0KE — George G (@GeorgeG55508748) November 30, 2021

Huh?

Is it a Fed holiday? Get back to work. You realize we are your boss and we can tell when ur slacking off! — Peace (@Rikipuppy) November 30, 2021

How much do you think Ted laughs when he sees them all thumping their little chests on his tweets?

Heh.

