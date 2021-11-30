Did Dr. Jill do this on purpose? WOW.

Wow.

Again.

From Not the Bee:

How many stockings is that?

One, two, three, four, five, six …

But President Joe Biden has seven grandchildren!

Is President Biden refusing to recognize his seventh grandchild, just like his son Hunter has refused to admit she exists?

Did First Lady Jill Biden insist on it?

Did the child’s mother demand #7 not be featured in the lineup?

Maybe somebody in the media should ask the White House about it cause it’s pretty weird!

Yeah, we wouldn’t count on the media asking the Biden’s about this or any of her crap Christmas decorations.

Ok, so we know we shouldn’t laugh at that but we totally did.

Especially at Christmas?!

We see what they did there.

***

