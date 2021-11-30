If we had a nickel for every time someone on the Left tried to pretend their party wasn’t responsible for slavery, and the KKK we’d have a buttload of nickels. You’d think by now with all of the resources available, they’d stop spewing this ridiculous nonsense and instead own it and talk about what they’re doing to make sure it never happens again. But no, people like Joy Reid would rather make fools of themselves on social media pushing their revisionist history as a means to somehow dunk on the right. She even tried using some cute gifs which makes her silly thread all the more annoying.

I find it hilarious that right wing Twitter thinks it’s such a massive own to point out that Democrats used to be the right wing, racist, pro-KKK party in the South, like those of us who actually embrace history don’t know that. The reversal of the two parties is part of history. pic.twitter.com/ZgkTN54T3R — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 30, 2021

No.

The reversal of the two parties is part of revisionist history that Democrats like to use to pretend they don’t belong to a party that founded the KKK.

And the only other people who buy that crap are in the same camp.

But hey, you go, Joy.

The Republican Party truly had noble origins. Frederick Douglass once said that for Black folks (Negroes back then) the then-Grand Old Party was like the ship and all others the sea. But when Black folks joined, a kind of neighborhood white flight ensued… https://t.co/QxOzPXbf2D — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 30, 2021

White flight?

Really?

She does realize the first Black Senator is a Republican, right? And that Robert Byrd, a literal klansman and Grand Wizard, was a Democrat until the day he died?

C’mon.

This history is readily available to anyone who cares to look it up. Unfortunately it is rarely taught in schools. And what passes for the Republican Party of today is doing everything it can, including fomenting book-banning, to keep it that way. pic.twitter.com/cpAJKPEyHz — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 30, 2021

Notice she doesn’t provide a link to her history source because it’s likely another revisionist history book.

Convenient.

So if you want to “own the libs,” please come up with something more original than “the Democrats were the Klan party.” No sh-t, Sherlock. That’s why history is interesting. It’s riddled with irony and wild character arcs. I even wrote a book about it! https://t.co/g59CbTh5D6 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 30, 2021

Ugh, she wrote a book about it.

Wait, was she referencing her own book as ‘history’? Hrm.

Y’all be blessed and have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/DyWX4sTCHO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 30, 2021

Uh huh.

When the middle class stopped being racist, Democrats stopped being the party of the middle class.

That's the actual switch.

Now Democrats are the party of the Elite, where racism is mandatory. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 30, 2021

There hasn't been a reversal at all. You need only look at Sheldon @SenWhitehouse and his family membership to the all-white Bailey's Beach Club in Newport, RI.#SomeThingsNeverChange — 🎁🎄☃️ MerryMama 🎅🤶🦌 (@ConservTXmom) November 30, 2021

Democrats, especially the ultra-woke, “anti-racist” branch you’re in, are the most hateful and racist people in the country. To wit: https://t.co/lxpgDGoV09 — Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) November 30, 2021

But but but … the parties switched! Racism!

Let a white liberal find out you are a black conservative…you will experience true racism. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 30, 2021

It's a lot more complex than Joy is saying, but she isn't interested in portraying the truth here. https://t.co/qHLJgE4to4 — Jason Kamler (@JKamler) November 30, 2021

I find it hilarious that people think the parties reversed. @TheDemocrats are and will always be the party of racists. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) November 30, 2021

The democrats still revere FDR who would’ve locked up my wife for being the wrong ethnicity. And you guys gave us the most racist president on my lifetime. There was no switch. Sit down https://t.co/MBZi4fiKK1 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 30, 2021

Name 3 Dems, besides Strom Thurmond, who “switched” to the Republican party. If the Dems and Reps truly switched ideas, then you’d be able to name a Dem who switched parties in pursuit of those ideas. I’ll wait, but I doubt you’ll answer me. https://t.co/WPJuxZ3oHQ — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) November 30, 2021

this is verifiably false why does this myth persist https://t.co/HTzCvvHjtE — Kaya🎄Christmasters (@kaya_masters) November 30, 2021

Because they can’t accept the reality of who they are and where they’ve come from.

They desperately need that myth so they can keep patting themselves on the back for being the good guys … admitting they are the bad guys is just too much.

Yet no one can ever show when this mythological “reversal” ever happened, nor why the modern @TheDemocrats party still embraces the same ideologies as Woodrow Wilson. https://t.co/sgiwqo09z3 pic.twitter.com/Bnmb9ShJXM — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) November 30, 2021

It’s really not and easily verifiable by checking voting patterns into the 90’s. “The parties switched” is a way for modern democrats to justify being in a party with an overwhelmingly crap history from Indian removal, slavery, KKK foundation to its modernized flip on racebaiting https://t.co/MPjshOThk5 — Omicrondez 🗽 (@Armyfool1) November 30, 2021

Used to be.

Heh.

"the parties switched platforms" = "we want to take credit for all historical positives of the Rs and avoid responsibility for all evils of the Ds" — Marc Pear (@marc_pear) November 30, 2021

That. ^ Exactly that.

Related:

