Hillary Clinton Trips All Over Herself With Trump-Related Request for Battleground State Voters

There's another presidential election coming up in November, and Hillary Clinton remains angry and bitter about what happened in 2016 and continues to transfer that rage to the current race.

Advertisement

With the border open and the economy pretty crappy, the Democrats are left with warnings about abortion. Clinton had this request for "friends in battleground states" to help spread a narrative:

🚨 Do you have friends in battleground states who are confused about who ended Roe v. Wade?



They need to know the truth: It was Donald Trump. https://t.co/ppzaM02enE pic.twitter.com/CAjes62N5U — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 16, 2024

Hey, maybe Hillary should have voters in battleground states first remind their friends who was the horrible Democrat candidate Trump ran against that helped put him in the White House in the first place! Especially if those voters are in Wisconsin -- a battleground state Clinton took for granted in 2016.

Besides, the correct answer to who sent that issue back to the states is "The Founding Fathers."

Fact check: there is no “constitutional right” to abortion.



The unconstitutionality of Roe v Wade clarified it is the duty of the state to regulate. That was neither Biden nor Trumps doing, it was this Nations Forefathers and the rule of laws doing https://t.co/PqeSJ038KO — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 16, 2024

As usual, Hillary's so convinced most people agree with her that she shut down the replies the same way she tried to shut down women with accusations about her husband.

The SCOTUS ended it because policy on abortion belongs in the States where citizens decide on the issue. https://t.co/oQPOJiNBhY — Holly (@Holly2360) May 16, 2024

Maybe Hillary should run for president again, except this time not visit Wisconsin and promise to put coal country out of work to "save Roe v. Wade." Oh wait, she already tried that.