VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Will End Up Costing Us Money
Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
AOC Tells Joy Reid Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Is ‘Pro-War’ Globally
Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Alexander Vindman Tells MSNBC That Elon Musk Is Giving 'State Secrets' to Russia
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
VIP
Loose Lips Sink Ships and Derail Presidential Agendas
ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trum...
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...

Brew Crew Blues: Starbucks Slashes Bucks from Employee Holiday Bonuses

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

It’s fewer bonus bucks for Starbucks employees this holiday season. Workers for the coffee giant will see their end of year bonuses slashed by 40%. Corporate leaders say it’s because the company has had its worst fiscal year since the pandemic.

Advertisement

Grab a cup of joe and read on.

There’s several reasons for the drop. One is competition. Starbucks competes head-to-head with both Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s in most markets. That’s not counting dozens of smaller coffee drive-thrus.

It’s the economy, stupid! Bidenomics has made it impossible for many coffee enthusiasts to afford a daily fix. Inflation plus increased prices equals kicking the high-priced coffee cup to the curb. Coffee fans are either brewing at home or choosing cheaper alternatives.

Recommended

Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Brett T.
Advertisement

Unions have driven prices higher, plus killed the incentives for good customer service.

Service industry unions generally equal leftist employees and all the political causes and disruptions that come with them. Customers want coffee, not woke and DEI nonsense.

Advertisement

Starbucks has painted itself into a corner of sorts. They’re stuck with their unionized workforce which will fight against most real measures to change and increase profitability. Prices will remain high and those who have moved on will find little reason to return. Continuing cuts to bonuses is more likely than the sea change needed to make Starbucks the coffee destination it once was.

Tags: CHRISTMAS COFFEE ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION MONEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Brett T.
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
Brett T.
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Brett T.
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet Brett T.
Advertisement