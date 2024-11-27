There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'

As Twitchy reported earlier, on Tuesday evening the Democrats posted a video of Vice President Kamala Harris that left many wondering if she'd gotten into Nancy Pelosi's liquor cabinet. She encouraged her supporters to "never let anyone take away your power," like the American public just voted to take away her power.

As it turns out, there's more of that video — it seems that the Democrats posted a clip from a call from Harris to her supporters — her first remarks since conceding the race. MSNBC described it as, "VP Harris and Gov. Walz thank grassroots supporters, volunteers and donors in a final video call." It's a bit confusing if she's talking to Walz directly, as at one point she refers to him in the third person. Admittedly, there are a lot of edits. Are these the good parts or the bad ones?

Holy F-ck! Just listened to the call. It's way worse. pic.twitter.com/HTtT37FjO6 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 27, 2024

She looks kind of sober at points. What's this about softball games?

Children,



Take President Donald J. Trump’s advice and stay out of the liquor cabinet and medicine cabinet.



Fondly,



America — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) November 27, 2024

Low IQ Kamala cannot form a coherent sentence or statement, with or without being inebriated. — 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) November 27, 2024

One face cannot say “I’ve been smashing Mojitos all day” more than Kamala’s face in this video. I still can’t believe 47% of voters tried to elect this alcoholic as our President. — The Hegemony (@OneHegemony) November 27, 2024

I can’t get past “back atchu brotha” — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) November 27, 2024

She’s drunk. No question. — Barbara Edgarian (@bestbeachrealto) November 27, 2024

This is a train wreck…where are her advisors? This should have never aired… — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) November 27, 2024

We're not sure it was meant to be seen by the general public, but the Democrats decided to post a clip they thought was particularly profound. This sounds like a call to campaign insiders, not the American public.

A slow motion, intoxicated, train wreck. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) November 27, 2024

How can she not see how cringe this all is. So insulting. — Laura Soprano (@4Mutiny) November 27, 2024

She is a somewhat functional alcoholic — Rod Jackson (@RodJackson29519) November 27, 2024

Is this real? This can’t be real. — TiredGC (@gc_tired) November 27, 2024

It looks real, but with AI, you never know. But knowing what we know about Harris, it's a good bet that it's real.

Damn she is way more drunk than I initially thought 🤣 — W.i.L.L.i.A.m (@bigwillyX0X0) November 27, 2024

It wasn't about the winning, it was about the lifelong friends she made along the way, like Walz, her brotha.

To say we dodged a bullet is the understatement of the millennia — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) November 27, 2024

Can you imagine this 3 a.m. phone call?

