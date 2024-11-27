There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'

So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, on Tuesday evening the Democrats posted a video of Vice President Kamala Harris that left many wondering if she'd gotten into Nancy Pelosi's liquor cabinet. She encouraged her supporters to "never let anyone take away your power," like the American public just voted to take away her power.

As it turns out, there's more of that video — it seems that the Democrats posted a clip from a call from Harris to her supporters — her first remarks since conceding the race. MSNBC described it as, "VP Harris and Gov. Walz thank grassroots supporters, volunteers and donors in a final video call." It's a bit confusing if she's talking to Walz directly, as at one point she refers to him in the third person. Admittedly, there are a lot of edits. Are these the good parts or the bad ones?

She looks kind of sober at points. What's this about softball games?

We're not sure it was meant to be seen by the general public, but the Democrats decided to post a clip they thought was particularly profound. This sounds like a call to campaign insiders, not the American public.

It looks real, but with AI, you never know. But knowing what we know about Harris, it's a good bet that it's real.

It wasn't about the winning, it was about the lifelong friends she made along the way, like Walz, her brotha.

Can you imagine this 3 a.m. phone call?

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS VIDEO TIM WALZ

