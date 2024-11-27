Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet

Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Meme

You just have to look at the headlines to see how the media is spinning President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of the Navy. NBC reports, "Trump picks John Phelan, a businessman with no military experience, to be secretary of the Navy." Military.com's headline reads, "Trump Picks Big Donor with Background in Finance and Little Experience with the Military for Navy Secretary." The Associated Press reports, "Trump turns to outsider to shake up Navy, but his lack of military experience raises concerns."

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, has not served in the military or had a civilian leadership role in the service. While officials and defense experts said the Navy is in sore need of a disruptor, they cautioned that Phelan’s lack of experience could make it more difficult for him to realize Trump’s goals.

Not all service secretaries come into the office with prior military experience, but he’d be the first in the Navy since 2006. Current Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth similarly does not have prior military service. She, however, has spent her career in a host of defense civilian positions.

So Trump didn't pick someone from the swamp. Retired admiral and former Senate candidate Mike Franken wants to know if Trump voters have buyer's remorse yet:

The Navy might even pass an audit under Phelan. No, we certainly don't have any buyer's remorse. The other option was Kamala Harris, and who would she have picked as Secretary of the Navy? Admiral Rachel Levine?

***

Tags: CABINET DONALD TRUMP NAVY

