Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet

You just have to look at the headlines to see how the media is spinning President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of the Navy. NBC reports, "Trump picks John Phelan, a businessman with no military experience, to be secretary of the Navy." Military.com's headline reads, "Trump Picks Big Donor with Background in Finance and Little Experience with the Military for Navy Secretary." The Associated Press reports, "Trump turns to outsider to shake up Navy, but his lack of military experience raises concerns."

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, has not served in the military or had a civilian leadership role in the service. While officials and defense experts said the Navy is in sore need of a disruptor, they cautioned that Phelan’s lack of experience could make it more difficult for him to realize Trump’s goals. … Not all service secretaries come into the office with prior military experience, but he’d be the first in the Navy since 2006. Current Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth similarly does not have prior military service. She, however, has spent her career in a host of defense civilian positions.

So Trump didn't pick someone from the swamp. Retired admiral and former Senate candidate Mike Franken wants to know if Trump voters have buyer's remorse yet:

Hey, Trumpers.



Buyer's remorse, yet? — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) November 27, 2024

Looks like Franken isn’t too keen on replacing the Secretary of the Navy with a Wall Street guy who’s more about passing audits and fixing shipbuilding than bowing to the Pentagon’s perfumed princes https://t.co/V0TJp9eKHw — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) November 27, 2024

Lol, nope. Thanks for checking tho — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2024

Your candidate just posted a video piss drunk.



So...no. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 27, 2024

Not remotely. Just a secure border alone is enough to applaud a Trump presidency. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) November 27, 2024

Nope thanks for asking! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 27, 2024

Remorse?



Only that I have to suffer the current clown show for another month and a half — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) November 27, 2024

Nope. Trump isn't even in office yet and he's already making things better. DEI is dying, the illegals are deporting themselves, and intelligent world leaders are seeking peace. We are already winning and January isn't even here yet. — GenXJoJo (@Elevate_JRiden) November 27, 2024

Sit down.



We can't even keep the Red Sea open to shipping because of what clowns like you did to the @USNavy.



It's bad enough the Army lost to an opponent without tanks, but the Navy losing to an opponent without ships really takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/eOPYMvDHpT — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) November 27, 2024

Let me check.



(Checking notes).



Definitely not. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 28, 2024

Not for a second — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) November 27, 2024

The Navy might even pass an audit under Phelan. No, we certainly don't have any buyer's remorse. The other option was Kamala Harris, and who would she have picked as Secretary of the Navy? Admiral Rachel Levine?

