Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

The legacy media has been fretting over social media, and X in particular, for feeding the public disinformation. As we've reported, the New York Times has at least twice outsourced its "research" to the far-left Media Matters for America to come up with hit pieces against Ben Shapiro and Benny Johnson, trying to scare away advertisers and demonetize conservative videos.

As we've all learned, though, "disinformation" is just information that the mainstream media doesn't want you to know. We're supposed to trust the legacy media to guide us through what is and isn't disinformation, but then you have Sunny Hostin of "The View" reading statements from ABC News' lawyers to keep them from getting sued for defamation.

MSNBC, with Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, has been a hotbed of disinformation. With a possible sale on the horizon (come on, Elon Musk), Drew Holden put together a thread of MSNBC conspiracy theories.

"Could President Donald Trump Be a Russian Intelligence Asset?" reads the description of Chris Hayes' video. He and Maddow certainly thought so.

There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Here's that post from Maddow that gets cut off in the photo:

Yeah, we're starting to remember what media coverage during Trump's first term was really like.

"Katy Tur spars with Rep. Jim Jordan over his claims that the Christopher Steele dossier is 'garbage'."

"What financial relationship to Russia would Trump's tax returns reveal," wrote Tur.

"A Russian hatchet-job."

President Joe Biden himself took to the podium in the White House briefing room to assure us that those agents would pay.

We believe it was CNN that chose to refer to ivermectin as "horse paste" in its chyrons.

Oh yeah, that time we all died because Net Neutrality was repealed.

Not this time around … this election was too big to rig. There's no question Trump defeated Kamala Harris.

This editor reports with shame that he fell for the Covington Catholic hit story. They had clipped the video just so.

"Cotton repeats coronavirus conspiracy theory, without evidence."

Remember when they were pushing double-masking and even triple-masking, and Biden was photographed wearing his two masks? He got the vaccine and every booster and still ended up getting COVID-19, twice.

"Trump is a delusional psychopath"; "Whe Red Lobster's downfall hits differently for Black communities."

No, they have no shame.

"'This is Jim Crow 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression."

They actually said that Sen. Rand Paul slandered Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

We're certain there are people out there who believe Trump is once again an illegitimate president and that he was never really shot — the whole thing was staged.

Exactly. They're always the first to remind us that they're the "professional" journalists who research and fact-check everything. As Musk posted the day after Election Day, "You are the media now," sending chills down the spines of hack activist reporters everywhere.

***

 

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES MSNBC DREW HOLDEN

