Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories

The legacy media has been fretting over social media, and X in particular, for feeding the public disinformation. As we've reported, the New York Times has at least twice outsourced its "research" to the far-left Media Matters for America to come up with hit pieces against Ben Shapiro and Benny Johnson, trying to scare away advertisers and demonetize conservative videos.

Advertisement

As we've all learned, though, "disinformation" is just information that the mainstream media doesn't want you to know. We're supposed to trust the legacy media to guide us through what is and isn't disinformation, but then you have Sunny Hostin of "The View" reading statements from ABC News' lawyers to keep them from getting sued for defamation.

MSNBC, with Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, has been a hotbed of disinformation. With a possible sale on the horizon (come on, Elon Musk), Drew Holden put together a thread of MSNBC conspiracy theories.

🧵THREAD🧵



The news that MSNBC may soon have a new owner (and that it might be a certain X power user) compelled me to finally open my “MSNBC conspiracy theories” screenshot folder and, woo boy, there are a lot.



If you’d like to revisit them, buckle up, and follow along. ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

There’s nowhere better to start than with Russiagate.



Do you remember the promotion from @chrislhayes, @MalcolmNance, @maddow and others at @MSNBC that perhaps Donald Trump was a Russian agent?



I, for one, will not be forgetting. pic.twitter.com/MaTrZ75iuv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

"Could President Donald Trump Be a Russian Intelligence Asset?" reads the description of Chris Hayes' video. He and Maddow certainly thought so.

But there was plenty of other insanity from the gang at MSNBC about Russiagate.



Here are just a couple.



The first seems apropos with Trump again picking a cabinet. pic.twitter.com/ghZYWdTBTq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Here's that post from Maddow that gets cut off in the photo:

Did Russia not just help elect Donald Trump, did they pick the cabinet? pic.twitter.com/yQM3Z0ErY4 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 19, 2018

Yeah, we're starting to remember what media coverage during Trump's first term was really like.

And MSNBC managed to cover seemingly every aspect of the fraudulent story.



Remember the Steele Dossier? It imploded, but not before @MSNBC and its staff did everything they could to promote it. @KatyTurNBC



All to darken the public’s view on Trump. pic.twitter.com/UK2jmd291O — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

"Katy Tur spars with Rep. Jim Jordan over his claims that the Christopher Steele dossier is 'garbage'."

Another angle of Russiagate that I think folks may have already forgotten was the claim that Trump was willfully ignoring bounties placed on US troops in Afghanistan by Russia. @maddow was a huge promoter. @MSNBC ran with it.



The story was a bust. @SteveSchmidtSES pic.twitter.com/VNvFSgzoyu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

@MSNBC’s coverage really touched on every topic tied to Russiagate.



Remember when they ran interference for the illicit wire tapping of Carter Page?



Again: all of this was in service of political aims. pic.twitter.com/XJmlSaDtQ9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

"What financial relationship to Russia would Trump's tax returns reveal," wrote Tur.

And of course there was Hunter Biden’s laptop. @MSNBC was one of the most vocal advocates that it was “Russian disinformation” rather than an albatross for the president on the eve of an election. pic.twitter.com/iRQ8yPWtjF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

"A Russian hatchet-job."

But it isn’t just Russia-related conspiracies that @MSNBC has pushed.



Early in Trump’s first term, they were instrumental in promoting a conspiracy that border agents had used “whips” on migrants. @joyannreid even had @IlhanMN on to shake their heads.



It was bogus. pic.twitter.com/aa7jtVLt8O — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

President Joe Biden himself took to the podium in the White House briefing room to assure us that those agents would pay.

@MSNBC and @maddow almost single handedly created a conspiracy theory about ivermectin overdoses supposedly leading to overwhelmed hospitals during the heat of the pandemic.



Again. It wasn’t real. Just anti-Trump propaganda.



I’ve got a whole thread on that one, too: https://t.co/0qmQSh8KrF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

We believe it was CNN that chose to refer to ivermectin as "horse paste" in its chyrons.

Do you remember when the FCC was going to end the internet? @chrislhayes had one of the best headlines. @MSNBC was petrified.



Did any of my followers survive Net Neutrality? (at least @BrendanCarrFCC did) pic.twitter.com/DOYRgVzO4j — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Oh yeah, that time we all died because Net Neutrality was repealed.

Back when election denial was a left-wing occupation, @MSNBC led the charge that Trump wasn’t a legitimate president.



No, really. Their words. pic.twitter.com/B0Ig0d58yz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Not this time around … this election was too big to rig. There's no question Trump defeated Kamala Harris.

Or what about Covington Catholic. Remember when those kids in MAGA hats were supposedly harassing a Native American elder?



That story was bogus too. @MSNBC ran one of the most unhinged op-eds of that cycle (no small feat!). @amjoyshow pic.twitter.com/KdWqO2wPj1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

This editor reports with shame that he fell for the Covington Catholic hit story. They had clipped the video just so.

My all-time favorite of course remains @MSNBC’s (and Joy Reid’s in particular) promotion of the Jussie Smollett hoax. pic.twitter.com/4FmfOILUR5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

"Cotton repeats coronavirus conspiracy theory, without evidence."

Perhaps most consequential of all have been the claims from @MSNBC, @maddow, @NicolleDWallace and beyond that Biden’s cognitive functioning is totally fine.



They actively worked to cover up the mental decline of the guy with the nuclear codes. (H/t @townhallcom & @rcpvideo) pic.twitter.com/MebojKSHfB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

And then there was the promotion of grifters and other ne’erdowells.



From @MichaelAvenatti and Lisa Page to Fani Willis and Michael Cohen, there hasn’t been a voice they haven’t been willing to promote if said voice opposes Trump. pic.twitter.com/2VlyoWSEzG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

This side by side on masking just cracks me up. pic.twitter.com/lmDa2FboD1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Remember when they were pushing double-masking and even triple-masking, and Biden was photographed wearing his two masks? He got the vaccine and every booster and still ended up getting COVID-19, twice.

Then there are just the ridiculous headlines. I don’t have the energy to go through all of these, but I promise you, they’re all real. pic.twitter.com/KQGRzIKv0m — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

"Trump is a delusional psychopath"; "Whe Red Lobster's downfall hits differently for Black communities."

Including this one from last week.



Do they have any shame at @MSNBC? pic.twitter.com/W0E39SD2o1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

No, they have no shame.

My hunch is that they don’t, and that that’s part of the reason why they find themselves potentially up for purchase.



If @elonmusk is the one to do that, I sure hope he puts the network to better use.



In fairness, I don’t see how it could be worse than what @MSNBC is today. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2024

Okay, a couple more because it seems like you guys liked this one and there’s more in the vault.



Remember “Jim Crow 2.0”? @MSNBC helped brand and promote that nonsense too. pic.twitter.com/gkl0mDv2Ha — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

"'This is Jim Crow 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression."

Few outlets worked as hard as @MSNBC to promote Dr. Fauci and help him coverup the U.S. funding at labs in Wuhan.



Speaking of apologies, did @RandPaul ever get his?



Accusing Sen. Paul of “slander” sure sounds to me like…slander. pic.twitter.com/VoH9YIk1p0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

They actually said that Sen. Rand Paul slandered Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And where conspiracy theories go, @JoeNBC is rarely far behind. Doesn’t seem right to leave him off the @MSNBC thread.



From promoting Biden’s supposed mental competence to spreading disinfo on the pandemic and Trump (h/t @tomselliott & @kylenabecker), he’s been part and parcel. pic.twitter.com/iSKMQQRkFz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

@MSNBC has taken a special interest in promoting conspiracy theories tied to Trump’s health, from claiming he didn’t have Covid to claiming that maybe he wasn’t actually shot (h/t @EndWokeness) pic.twitter.com/3WrM9pAVJE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

Oh and @MSNBC has pushed conspiracy theories about Israel, too, treating the Hamas-laden UNRWA as an authority, including blaming Israel for a hospital in Gaza that Hamas blew up. @mitchellreports pic.twitter.com/hbiKnzePyK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

I almost forgot. @MSNBC was instrumental in pushing the false narrative that COVID was so dangerous to kids that schools needed to shut.



They had @rweingarten on to talk her book on it, without pushback. pic.twitter.com/f3ZChxbjPD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 27, 2024

The most frightening thing about all this is that there are still millions of people out there who actually believe what MSNBC is telling them is true, even with this mountain of evidence indicating otherwise. — Alpharabius (@Alpharabius870) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

We're certain there are people out there who believe Trump is once again an illegitimate president and that he was never really shot — the whole thing was staged.

And these are the same people who will tell you they are uniquely qualified to police disinformation. — Johnny Salad (@JohnnySalad3t) November 26, 2024

Exactly. They're always the first to remind us that they're the "professional" journalists who research and fact-check everything. As Musk posted the day after Election Day, "You are the media now," sending chills down the spines of hack activist reporters everywhere.

***