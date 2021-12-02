As we learn more about the students who lost their lives in a horrific school shooting in Michigan our hearts continue to break. Barstool Sports wrote a lovely piece about a young man who lost his life saving others:

A High School Football Player Rushed A School Shooter And Sacrificed His Own Life To Save His Classmates https://t.co/bKVyWOaHLP pic.twitter.com/PJvYtYwgHE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2021

His name was Tate Myre.

From Barstool Sports:

In a world where, in the wake of tragedy, it is oftentimes the perpetrator of terrible acts whose name is plastered across the media and talked about, today we should really discuss Tate Myre – a junior student-athlete who died trying to stop an armed gunman. Tate had just finished his junior football season and had received all-region for TE and LB. With all of his accomplishments on and off the field, Tate Myre will be remembered for his bravery in the face of pure evil. It is reported that Tate rushed an active shooter and received many gunshot wounds trying to disarm him, allowing time for others to seek safety. As more comes out about this case, let us just take time to spread the name and heroism of Tate Myre, a hero who saved a countless amount of lives through self-sacrifice.

So many tears.

And yet somehow, someway, Keith Olbermann thought this was a good time to trash Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports, and the Right in general.

This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports https://t.co/XQ6JF8dsS9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

This guy is just off his rocker.

Off his meds?

Evil?

Disgusting?

You know what, we’re not sure there’s actually a word for how gross Keith is. Portnoy did fire back (and who could blame him), but then he deleted it because it was only giving Keith more attention for highjacking a tragedy for his own relevance.

Yes I deleted a tweet which I usually never do. Felt wrong letting Keith highjack a tragedy for his relevancy. Going to bed. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 2, 2021

Others weren’t quite so kind:

Keith, table seven needs a water refill. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

It’s not easy being this shitty… but Keith makes it look effortless https://t.co/oKKam8dyLp — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 2, 2021

You have serious issues Keith. Seek help. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 2, 2021

You are a bad person, Keith. https://t.co/xsmsqJXntq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 2, 2021

You’re a loser, Keith. A loser. — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2021

I'll never miss anything as much as Keith misses Trump. https://t.co/yRcrzEDZGH — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 2, 2021

Keith Olbermann is sick in the head. He needs help. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 2, 2021

Keith knows the politics of a mother but can’t find anything on the driver from Waukesha. https://t.co/T0ITMNHTY1 — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) December 2, 2021

Shut up Keith. You are an insufferable troll.👇 https://t.co/JSLpNLDRK2 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 2, 2021

.@KeithOlbermann is one of the lowest, saddest humans on the planet. Period.https://t.co/tOFhXc8p6c — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 2, 2021

Period.

Hey Keith. Let’s not make this a political thing. The kid is a hero. Put the phone down and get some help. — Josh S. (@SherpaJosh) December 2, 2021

You can always count on Keith to race to the front of the line to stand on dead kids to blame….uhhh..Trump? https://t.co/coRhaxHgSs — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 2, 2021

You can always count on Keith to sink even lower out of desperation for attention. Even when that attention comes from being a disgusting toad of a human being.

***

