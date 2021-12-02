As Twitchy readers know, AOC decided to go after Kavanaugh and lie her a-s-s off about him while babbling about ‘legalized forced birth’ in America. To be honest, we’re not entirely sure where to begin with this stupid tweet, luckily Ben Shapiro did the heavy lifting for us.

"Forced birth" is just called bringing a child to term, as is the natural biological process in all mammalian species. https://t.co/8bKKQYzdv1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2021

It’s actually very rare that anyone is ‘forced’ to get pregnant. Oh we know, people with an abortion-on-demand agenda want everyone to think women are getting pregnant and it’s not their own doing or choosing but over 97% of all abortions are done out of convenience. Not rape, or incest … just bad CHOICES. We suppose if women’s vaginas were just DRAGGING them all over and forcing them to get pregnant they might have an argument BUT since vaginas typically do not have a mind of their own, the whole ‘forced birth’ argument is beyond stupid.

And as Ben said, it is the natural, normal process of bringing a child to term.

Also, Kavanaugh was not credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple counts. Keep on lying. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2021

In Sandy’s little bubble it was credible or something.

Or she knows her followers and supporters are too dumb to know otherwise.

Both could be true.

I'm also fascinated with the Leftist line of thinking that men who abuse women are disproportionately pro-life. Um, no. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2021

Gotta find someone else to blame ya’ know and who better than some faceless, nameless man who abuses women and then forces them to stay pregnant?

Yikes.

And what Ben said.

