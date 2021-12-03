Where. Was. Biden?

We always like these ‘behind the scenes’ moments where everyone gets to see what they’re doing to make a show look a certain way. Especially LL Cool J all but lecturing the audience about how they needed to be patriotic and stand up for Biden … twice.

This is hilarious.

Seriously, watch this:

WATCH: President Biden comes to the stage more than 2 minutes after being introduced by LL Cool J at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony pic.twitter.com/cCdtdayXzT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The looks on the faces of the people in the crowd … well, at least the people you can see who aren’t all masked up.

Outdoors.

Yeah, things are still dumb.

Worldwide embarrassment — JS (@jen87nc) December 3, 2021

Right? It’s funny and all but holy crap, this is bad.

Past Grandpa's bedtime. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) December 3, 2021

Fake Dr. Jill to Fake Resident Joe. Wake up. We got to go. — VegasPatriot⭐⭐⭐(Dogfaced digital pony soldier) (@VegasPatriot2) December 3, 2021

I’ve seen this movie before ! pic.twitter.com/Y7w0eFPu8q — NEL5ON ©️ (@JDN7171) December 3, 2021

I was I supposed to be there ? pic.twitter.com/vctI7NGCMk — mark (@MD_1962) December 3, 2021

He probably thought they were in Iowa again.

🤡 — Mattyarp- FDA approved (@mattyarp) December 3, 2021

They had a last minute diaper change. — Candace's napkin (@TheREALLaura6) December 3, 2021

He got lost — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) December 3, 2021

Send in the clowns…don’t bother..they’re here — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 3, 2021

WOW. "You're respecting the office, You're supposed to" — justheather (@justheather_and) December 3, 2021

“Hey! There’s no ice cream here!” — Free Soil Midwesterner🌽🌽🌽 (@PrairiePete949) December 3, 2021

That. ^

All day.

Every day.

***

