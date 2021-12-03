Where. Was. Biden?
We always like these ‘behind the scenes’ moments where everyone gets to see what they’re doing to make a show look a certain way. Especially LL Cool J all but lecturing the audience about how they needed to be patriotic and stand up for Biden … twice.
This is hilarious.
Seriously, watch this:
WATCH: President Biden comes to the stage more than 2 minutes after being introduced by LL Cool J at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
The looks on the faces of the people in the crowd … well, at least the people you can see who aren’t all masked up.
Outdoors.
Yeah, things are still dumb.
Worldwide embarrassment
— JS (@jen87nc) December 3, 2021
Right? It’s funny and all but holy crap, this is bad.
Past Grandpa's bedtime.
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) December 3, 2021
— Brian (@BrianGottfried) December 3, 2021
Fake Dr. Jill to Fake Resident Joe. Wake up. We got to go.
— VegasPatriot⭐⭐⭐(Dogfaced digital pony soldier) (@VegasPatriot2) December 3, 2021
I’ve seen this movie before ! pic.twitter.com/Y7w0eFPu8q
— NEL5ON ©️ (@JDN7171) December 3, 2021
I was I supposed to be there ? pic.twitter.com/vctI7NGCMk
— mark (@MD_1962) December 3, 2021
He probably thought they were in Iowa again.
🤡
— Mattyarp- FDA approved (@mattyarp) December 3, 2021
They had a last minute diaper change.
— Candace's napkin (@TheREALLaura6) December 3, 2021
He got lost
— Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) December 3, 2021
Send in the clowns…don’t bother..they’re here
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 3, 2021
WOW. "You're respecting the office, You're supposed to"
— justheather (@justheather_and) December 3, 2021
“Hey! There’s no ice cream here!”
— Free Soil Midwesterner🌽🌽🌽 (@PrairiePete949) December 3, 2021
— Marshall (@AEM_Marshall) December 3, 2021
That. ^
All day.
Every day.
***
