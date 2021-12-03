Where. Was. Biden?

We always like these ‘behind the scenes’ moments where everyone gets to see what they’re doing to make a show look a certain way. Especially LL Cool J all but lecturing the audience about how they needed to be patriotic and stand up for Biden … twice.

This is hilarious.

Seriously, watch this:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The looks on the faces of the people in the crowd … well, at least the people you can see who aren’t all masked up.

Outdoors.

Yeah, things are still dumb.

Right? It’s funny and all but holy crap, this is bad.

He probably thought they were in Iowa again.

That. ^

All day.

Every day.

***

