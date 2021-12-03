Good Lord, Nancy. WTF was this?!

We’ve seen lots and lots and lots of cringe footage from Nancy Pelosi over the years but this was … bad.

We ALMOST feel bad for making fun of her for it.

Almost.

Watch.

Whatever that thing is called they have in the Senate …

Huh?

Does anyone out there speak Pelosi?

Asking for a friend.

And that is the “Speaker” of the House. She can’t form a sentence — Sandy (@s_j67) December 3, 2021

Yay!

Da fuk pic.twitter.com/mvW9QhKJYM — Momeranthem say hi (@Aricariman1) December 2, 2021

It’s 5:00 somewhere! — Wrecking Ball Legursky (@WreckingBall75) December 2, 2021

Happy hour ! — Patty Rohm (@pattyrohm) December 2, 2021

Wth she just say? — MHD spreading holiday cheer (@myhubsdick) December 3, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Two heartbeats from the Presidency. Let that sink in! — Marmaduke (@RollTideMarm) December 2, 2021

Bro wtf is happening, it’s kind of sad to watch — Noone (@Noone2378) December 2, 2021

Our government is in the best of hands. — Jet Jaguar (@JetJaguar500) December 2, 2021

Seriously.

***

