Seth, this is almost as stupid as the time you said you’re cool getting robbed.

Almost.

Imagine how absolutely out of touch and privileged someone has to be to blame ‘white supremacy’ because their new show is so horrible they can’t deal with the truth. Seth Rogen thought tweeting that a bunch of white supremacists hate his new show so people should watch it was a good idea.

He’s really not good at this Twitter thing.

Yes, everyone calling Seth a moron must be a white supremacist.

Put down the bong, dude.

SUCH IS LIFE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Super original.

Seth has two themes: 1) Getting High 2) Saying the eff word a lot.

That’s it.

And it’s only funny for so long.

Heh.

We see what he did there.

Yup.

We can only hope.

Wow.

Ouch.

Even worse.

Hey, that’s an insult to real boobs everywhere.

 

Truth hurts.

***

Tags: Santa Inc, Seth Rogen, white supremacists

