Seth, this is almost as stupid as the time you said you’re cool getting robbed.

Almost.

Imagine how absolutely out of touch and privileged someone has to be to blame ‘white supremacy’ because their new show is so horrible they can’t deal with the truth. Seth Rogen thought tweeting that a bunch of white supremacists hate his new show so people should watch it was a good idea.

He’s really not good at this Twitter thing.

We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX! (Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 3, 2021

Yes, everyone calling Seth a moron must be a white supremacist.

Put down the bong, dude.

I'd have watched it but, my flat screen was stolen. Such is life in the Big City! LOL! — Cranky "Crosses State Lines" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 3, 2021

SUCH IS LIFE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Super original.

How do you know the skin color of people who think you are not creative or funny? I do no know of a single Black person, Hispanic person, or Asian person who has ever said "Seth Rogan is so funny! He is my go-to comedy source." — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) December 3, 2021

Seth has two themes: 1) Getting High 2) Saying the eff word a lot.

That’s it.

And it’s only funny for so long.

I've seen garbage television shows in my life, heck at least 15 times I've seen garbage television shows but I am not going to complain, I don't really see garbage television shows as an extension of myself though, one time a garbage television show left me a cool knife! Cope — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 3, 2021

Heh.

We see what he did there.

Your show is garbage my dude. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 3, 2021

Yup.

Did any of them leave behind a cool knife as treat? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 3, 2021

We can only hope.

Somehow insinuating tens of thousands of people saw this. Now that’s funny — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 3, 2021

You should continue to stick to exactly this style of communication. I think it’s really working for you. — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) December 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/f181ay8VEm — Ordy Packard's Holiday Yule Log Emporium (@ThatAmish1) December 3, 2021

You mean the 97% white supremacists who reviewed it on Rotten Tomatoes? pic.twitter.com/DQXIXaldjg — John Fenton (@jhfenton) December 3, 2021

Wow.

Ouch.

Assuming that those "tens of thousands of white supremacists" were "pissed off" enough to NOT watch your show, this comment doesn't appear economically sound. You create a show (for profit, I assume), then you celebrate who hates it and doesn't watch? Time to put the bong down. — Joe Dougherty 🐴 (@joe_dougherty) December 3, 2021

Is an audience rating of 2% a bad thing? pic.twitter.com/SMbhI3yiaq — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) December 3, 2021

Even worse.

i am actually a big fan of your work and think you might just be a little out of touch with your base pic.twitter.com/Bvi8vlDrC7 — Ty Tannenbaum (@TyTannenbaum) December 3, 2021

“White supremacists”? Really, Seth? You know that you sound like a real boob, right? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) December 3, 2021

Hey, that’s an insult to real boobs everywhere.

My work pisses everyone off! That's how you know it's good. pls watch i need a new car my last 15 got broken into https://t.co/qGzeoIw1XR — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 3, 2021

It must be such a comforting notion for the Hollywood Elite to be able write off literally any response to the things they create that is slightly not to their worldview as "White Supremacy" every single time https://t.co/vT8vv2BHo9 — Archon.exe Has Stopped Working  (@ArchonOf) December 3, 2021

Honey, you aren't nearly as important as you think you are. Grow up and get over yourself. https://t.co/MCfdHar43Q — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) December 3, 2021

Seth, disliking you and your humor isn't a sign of white supremacy, it's a sign of taste. https://t.co/qzdh8i6dnK — Kung Fu Man (@KungFuMan316) December 3, 2021

Truth hurts.

***

