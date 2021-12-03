Don’t worry you guys. The Australian COVID quarantine camp in Howard Springs is just like a vacation resort with free Wifi and yummy grub where super hot babes sit around in bikinis all day snapping selfies because it’s so rad.

SO rad in fact that if you don’t obey the rules while you’re kept at this camp they’ll fine you up to $5k bucks.

Oh, and did you guys see the story about police arresting three people who ‘escaped’ from this camp? Call us crazy, but if being in this camp is voluntary they wouldn’t call it ‘escaping’ now would they?

This video is something else … watch:

Meanwhile in Howard Springs… pic.twitter.com/dXEGvRCQDG — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) December 3, 2021

Tell us more about how awesome a COVID quarantine camp is … ffs.

Horrifying.

I was assured by @Quillette that this was a vacation resort for hot babes.🤔 — Oskar Malmqvist (@oskar_malmqvist) December 3, 2021

This does NOT look like a vacation resort for hot babes.

It looks like a scene from a dystopian movie … a bad one.

Just following orders sir… — Birotularius.ꜩ (@Birotularius) December 3, 2021

That is absolutely disgusting. Apparently this lady was sent there as a form of punishment for in distress saying she was tested when she wasn't. Even though she was negative the whole time there and has never had covid. What has this world turned into. Totalitarianism……… — Arturo Cordial ®️ (@arturocordial) December 3, 2021

Definitely scientific — Glenn Kaberry (@GKaberry) December 3, 2021

Super sciency, yup.

Total madness — Simhachala (@Arya_777) December 3, 2021

But I keep hearing there is a pool and it’s like a holiday resort… — Bosman (@the_bosman) December 3, 2021

Don’t forget the free Wifi!

What the HELL is going on in this world?

***

Related:

BUUUT DESAAANTIS! Charles CW Cooke mocks TF out of CNN for losing their ‘tiny little minds’ over DeSantis reactivating FL State Guard

‘No, it just SUCKS’: Seth Rogan’s show #SantaInc is SHITE so he blames white supremacists then stumbles SPECTACULARLY over his ratings

‘Former Obama guy loses’ his SH*T in thread about DeSantis ‘PREPARING FOR A BREAK FROM THE FED GOVT.’ for reactivating FL State Guard and ROFL

Recommended Twitchy Video