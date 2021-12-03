Awww, isn’t that cute? Black Lives Matter trying to remind us all they’re actually Marxists. Suppose they thought we might start having our doubts when one of their co-founders bought a bunch of different homes that combined cost several million dollars. That doesn’t sound a whole lot like Marxism, ya’ know?

Hot take is hot and not in a good way:

Capitalism doesn’t love Black people. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) December 2, 2021

Capitalism isn’t capable of loving anyone since it is a political/economic system without feelings. Oh, we get what they were trying to do here but it was lame.

And obviously a lie considering how well their co-founders have done under this very system. Pretty sure Patrisse Cullors wouldn’t have multiple properties if she were living under Marxism.

It let you buy several mansions. — Bill Aquilante (@WAquilante) December 2, 2021

Several.

Its certainly been good to you. pic.twitter.com/PmMCiT2k8U — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 3, 2021

For not being able to love, it sure looks like Capitalism works for certain co-founders of Black Lives Matter who happen to be Black.

What are you, 9 years old? — Chubbs McCallister (@Chubbs_McC) December 2, 2021

This is an insult to nine-year-olds EVERYWHERE.

I think your "founders" would say otherwise. I mean one in particular snagged 4 high end homes for $3.2mill. Seems like capitalism loved her. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Mr. Mike, J.D. (@ljmikeii) December 2, 2021

Seeing a theme here.

Is that how your leaders managed to buy multiple mansions? — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) December 3, 2021

People, regardless of color, are starting to see through you now. — Allen Jerkins (@AllenJerkins) December 3, 2021

This is honestly very true.

Please explain to us exactly how that is true, it seems a patently false statement. It’s like sayin oxygen doesn’t something something, it’s there, you make of it what you will, it’s incapable of choosing on its own. — Kevin Hill (@kevhill) December 3, 2021

*crickets*

Capitalism is colorblind. — Icecoldhonke (@icecoldhonke) December 2, 2021

PREACH!

***

