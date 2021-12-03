Katie Hill is just as awful out of office as she was in office.

And in other news, a pig’s a*s is still pork.

Apparently, the disgraced former Congresswoman’s pregnancy has made her more pro-choice than ever, which is really a horrible thing to say about your unborn child. But this is Katie Hill we’re talking about so … yeah.

Not a great look, Katie.

Not at all.

We certainly hope not.

And we also hope he or she does not see his or her mom’s Twitter.

Ouch.

Again, not a great take.

If she was somehow trying to talk about how much she now appreciates how hard being pregnant really is she did a really poor job of it.

Kinda sounds that way.

Odd and gross.

Not sure there’s enough help out there.

***

