Katie Hill is just as awful out of office as she was in office.

And in other news, a pig’s a*s is still pork.

Apparently, the disgraced former Congresswoman’s pregnancy has made her more pro-choice than ever, which is really a horrible thing to say about your unborn child. But this is Katie Hill we’re talking about so … yeah.

I didn’t think it was possible to become more pro-choice than I already was, but after 7 months of pregnancy all I can think about is how wrong it would be to make someone do this who doesn’t want to. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 1, 2021

Not a great look, Katie.

Not at all.

This kid's life is gonna suck. — Clifton Duncan: BFA, MFA, FHRiTP (@cliftonaduncan) December 3, 2021

We certainly hope not.

And we also hope he or she does not see his or her mom’s Twitter.

I hope your kid doesn’t one day find your Twitter account — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2021

Ouch.

Gross, Katie. Poor child. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) December 3, 2021

I fear for your child if you think of them that way. — Klane 🇺🇸2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 (@KagKlane) December 3, 2021

Again, not a great take.

If she was somehow trying to talk about how much she now appreciates how hard being pregnant really is she did a really poor job of it.

So you advocate for terminating an individuals life because you're not comfortable? — Jingle Bell A 🎄🎅🏼🤶🎄⛪️ (@TheycallmejustA) December 3, 2021

Kinda sounds that way.

Oh, so you're a monster, too. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) December 3, 2021

That's rich. You talking about not wanting to force another woman to do something with her body. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs | #BOHICA #TANSTAAFL (@QueenSarahSatur) December 3, 2021

You can feel that child turning, hiccuping, kicking and still don’t believe it’s a living child deserving of the chance to be born still alive ? Your feelings about how hard it is, still matter more than that clearly living child’s life? Talk about mental compartmentalization — Patriot Sweetheart (@USAsweetheart30) December 3, 2021

If you think carrying a baby is a bummer, just imagine how you'd feel being ripped apart by forceps. — Bruce Wayne 🎃 (@Batmengineer) December 3, 2021

What an odd statement. — Rosy (@LuckyOptimist) December 3, 2021

Odd and gross.

Seek help. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 3, 2021

Not sure there’s enough help out there.

***

Related:

‘Does it HURT being this dumb?’ Joy Behar DRAGGED for claiming CONSERVATIVES don’t understand gravity of sex and just want ‘fun in bed’ (watch)

But they have free WiFi! Video from Australia’s Howard Springs COVID quarantine camp DEBUNKS the whole ‘it’s a vacation resort’ narrative (watch)

BUUUT DESAAANTIS! Charles CW Cooke mocks TF out of CNN for losing their ‘tiny little minds’ over DeSantis reactivating FL State Guard

Recommended Twitchy Video