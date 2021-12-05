There may be more to the Chris Cuomo firing than we realize.

Then again, we heard about all of these things as they happened one by one but maybe over time it just finally built up?

Granted, when you look at it like this though, it seems like a LOT:

A recap of what CNN tolerated from Chris Cuomo before Monday: 1. Knowledge that he participated in strategy sessions w/ his brother.

2. Faking his reemergence from the basement after he was caught breaking quarantine.

3. A credible sexual harassment allegation.

(1/) — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 5, 2021

Ooooh, we’d forgotten about the ‘fake reemergence’ from his basement after he was caught breaking quarantine.

What a putz.

4. Inviting his brother for a series of chummy interviews and prop comedy (which CNN allowed) while the nursing home scandal was brewing.

5. Allowing him to openly praise his brother on-air as "the best politician in the country" and avoid all his scandals after.

(2/) — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 5, 2021

Awwww yes, the giant q-tip gag, while thousands of elderly people in nursing homes were passing away due to Cuomo’s horrific handling of the virus.

6. Him benefiting from prioritized COVID tests from the Cuomo admin in the early months of the pandemic.

7. A devastating decline in ratings (down 76% from his audience in January). (End) — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 5, 2021

They ‘tolerated’ a lot.

Makes you wonder WHY, doesn’t it?

I've heard he and his brother have signed a deal to become the newest tag team duo in WWE. — Tim Payne (@tapayne2) December 5, 2021

Yes, it took all of those to fire him. Yet, Jeffrey Tobin is still employed 😳. Insanity! — [email protected] (@margismccall) December 5, 2021

This is strange.

Toobin was caught masturbating on a work Zoom call … CNN kept him.

But they fired Cuomo.

Makes ya’ wonder.

Believe CNN acted against Cuomo . . . not because it just discovered flagrant journalistic wrongdoing on his part . . . but because a point had been reached . . . where they could no longer pretend not to know. Not to mention that his ratings were way down. — David Gruenbaum (@voxnovo) December 5, 2021

This. ^

***

