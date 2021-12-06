NYC Council Member Mark Levine seems super PSYCHED about doubling and even tripling down on vaxism in New York City. Hey, we decided it’s time to add an ‘ism’ to people who see the vaccine as some sort of belief system, like our pal Mark here.

And apparently, all of New York City.

Check out what they’ll be doing to ‘keep people safe’:

BREAKING: NYC is strengthening vax screening at indoor public establishments like restaurants & theaters.

* Will include 5-11 yr olds (as of 12/14)

* Will require a 2nd shot, not just single shot (as of 12/27) These are much needed measures in the face of our delta/omicron wave. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 6, 2021

He likely put Omicron and Delta together because even Fauci is saying the Omicron variant seems pretty mild. Can’t scare people with a mild virus … well, maybe you can in New York City.

Note, the following two tweets are gone now. We’re not entirely sure why Mark deleted these two, both about New York City implementing a mandate for private employers that all workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. This is a stronger version of the federal rule that has stalled in court.

There’s a reason it’s stalled.

Wonder if that’s why he deleted the two tweets?

NYC is also implementing a mandate for private employers that all workers be vax'd or submit to weekly testing (this is a stronger version of the federal rule now stalled in the courts). This will help protect workers, and the public, at this sensitive moment — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 6, 2021

NYC’s sweeping new vax or test mandate for all private employers takes effect Dec 27. https://t.co/dibKwfl56b — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 6, 2021

Takes effect on December 27. Just FYI.

NYC is also implementing a sweeping mandate for vaccination at all private employers:https://t.co/dibKwfl56b — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 6, 2021

Included the story but deleted his own tweets.

Weird.

You realize your 'wave' is seasonality and well expected. None of those will work, as you are likely naturally going down anyway. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) December 6, 2021

You people are insane. Seek help https://t.co/YRafDkJVoB — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) December 6, 2021

They are insane. Yup.

Time is finite. You’re never gonna get the next five years of your life back. So are you and your family gonna spend the next five years in a blue hellhole of misery like NYC has become or are you going to pack up, move, and go live somewhere you can be free? https://t.co/qmi2DT2GZk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 6, 2021

you do know you’re going to lose a lot of business with this bs https://t.co/SNdmWtF6DX — jav (@Jav199431) December 6, 2021

imagine asking a 5 year old for papers https://t.co/BWDHHoqjai — Dani’Zorah Vas Anarchy (@DanneskjoldD) December 6, 2021

Yep, it is "breaking". Breaking economies, breaking relationships of trust with our government officials. And perhaps breaking some people's spirits. Enough. https://t.co/jlKNknz3bU — Amy Peikoff 🇺🇸🌈 (@AmyPeikoff) December 6, 2021

The “land of the free” !! Yes, 5 year old New Yorkers, your freedom to use public accommodations is contingent on you taking a medical treatment you don’t need but which the biomedical security state demand you have anyway. Problem? Racist? Yes. Elitist? Yes. Any more Qs.? https://t.co/RYmTa1TiCI — Cheryl Hudson (@HudsCheryl) December 6, 2021

NYC, get smart and vote this guy out first chance you get. https://t.co/sAL4QTkHfK — loonlake (@lakeloon5) December 6, 2021

The Idiocracy infuriates, again. https://t.co/mowg28oKmc — The Hope Of Audacity (@GHBrady_28) December 6, 2021

We need to do the things that completely failed in Europe because of the mildest variant yet identified. https://t.co/WGmBkwZ3Y7 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 6, 2021

NYC’s new mottos should be, ‘If at first, you don’t succeed, fail and fail again.’

***

