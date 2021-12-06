Wow, it sure seems like Brian Stelter is trying to blame Chris Cuomo for CNN going down the drain.

Who wants to tell him it’s been going down the drain for years now and Chris is just the fake news cherry on top?

Watch this hot mess:

CNN would have had to HAVE our trust to lose it, Bri.

No, Tater, please put aside your fears.

My respect for, and trust in you and your organization is exactly the same today as it was yesterday. — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 5, 2021

LOL. Stelter asks if the Cuomo saga has eroded trust, then for the umpteenth time promotes a Media Matters alum (this time @EricBoehlert) to do “news analysis.” I dunno, Brian … what do you think? — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) December 6, 2021

Why not put Toobin on the panel. — Brian (@BrianGottfried) December 5, 2021

They didn't have much to begin with. So they are pretty much under water in the credibility category. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 6, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) December 5, 2021

Had no trust to begin with — Joe Damrath (@JoeDamrath) December 5, 2021

Hey, that’s what we said!

Sure run with that Brian 🤣 — Cowboy till Death (@petes_pistols) December 5, 2021

They eat thier own — DANP (@DANPBB246) December 5, 2021

It’s impossible to lose something you never possessed — Kevin Sweeney (@UBuiltThat) December 5, 2021

Brian continues to be Brian’s own worst enemy.

Ain’t it great?

***

Related:

Let them FIGHT! CNN’s Brianna Keilar gets snippy with WaPo columnist for claiming media treat their hero Biden WORSE than Trump (watch)

‘You people are INSANE. Seek HELP.’ NYC Council Member BRAGGING about doubling down on vax-ism (going after 5-11 year olds?!) goes SO wrong

‘We are gonna look cute AF!’ Comedian Vinny Thomas helps Patriot Front get their outfits ready for marching on D.C. and ROOOOFL (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video