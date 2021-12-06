We’re not sure if Brianna Keilar is more irritated with the fact that anyone would DARE accuse the media of being unkind to their hero, Joe Biden, OR if she finds the Washington Post’s claim that they are as mean to Biden as they were to Trump as laughable as the rest of us.

They’d NEVER be mean to Biden. C’mon man!

Watch this:

.@washingtonpost columnist Dana @Milbank says the media treats Biden as badly, or worse, than Trump. We challenge his case. pic.twitter.com/HJrIqsP4Js — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) December 6, 2021

Sorry, we just find the entire thing hilarious. We have really only seen the media try and run damage control for President Silver Alert, not to mention they spent four years pushing the Russian collusion hoax to try and destroy Trump.

Not seeing any sort of real comparison here, not even close.

Oh, and all Brianna really did was make Lefties mad that she would even challenge WaPo’s claim about poor Sleepy Joe.

You shouldn’t make yourself part of the story. That’s not journalism — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) December 6, 2021

Her challenge failed. Lol — Protect voting rights!! (@qmastertoo) December 6, 2021

How brave of you. — John Feehery (@JohnFeehery) December 6, 2021

He is right — Kelly H Russo (@Travelwthemagic) December 6, 2021

Man, either none of these people paid any attention for the last few DECADES or they agreed so much with the media during Trump’s administration they didn’t see a problem with the way the media covered him.

Brandon voters … yikes.

***

Related:

‘You people are INSANE. Seek HELP.’ NYC Council Member BRAGGING about doubling down on vax-ism (going after 5-11 year olds?!) goes SO wrong

‘We are gonna look cute AF!’ Comedian Vinny Thomas helps Patriot Front get their outfits ready for marching on D.C. and ROOOOFL (watch)

HA! Blue-check asks Twitter where Chris Cuomo should apply since CNN SACKED him annnd we’re officially DEAD now, thank

Recommended Twitchy Video