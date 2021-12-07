Nicole Carr is very bothered by a new Christmas movie showing normal, happy people living normal, happy lives. Apparently, she would prefer the movies show their characters living in fear of a virus, covering their faces with a mask and socially distancing from one another with forced vaxxing and/or testing.

Don’t make that face at us, we didn’t write it.

Pretty sure she missed the point of Christmas movies but alrighty then.

Her 10-year-old is worried about Omicron during a Christmas movie?

DAFUQ?!

Starting to think the real virus is how broken mentally people have become over the government’s narrative, just sayin’.

It’s really warped.

Not sure it’s possible for her to stop being a joyless scold.

So so so so SO very broken.

***

