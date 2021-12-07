Nicole Carr is very bothered by a new Christmas movie showing normal, happy people living normal, happy lives. Apparently, she would prefer the movies show their characters living in fear of a virus, covering their faces with a mask and socially distancing from one another with forced vaxxing and/or testing.

Don’t make that face at us, we didn’t write it.

Bothered by a new Christmas movie bc it doesn’t address COVID.I know it was shot during the pandemic,so are we pretending there’s no virus? We can’t get a script about how they’ve managed to have a big,maskless indoor party w strangers in 2021 & no vaxx or testing status convo? — Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) December 5, 2021

Pretty sure she missed the point of Christmas movies but alrighty then.

Now the movie is on a scene in which the neighbor just shows up for Christmas dinner and joins the family. My 10 yo: “Does it look like Omicron exists in their world?” 😩 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) December 5, 2021

Her 10-year-old is worried about Omicron during a Christmas movie?

DAFUQ?!

Starting to think the real virus is how broken mentally people have become over the government’s narrative, just sayin’.

Seriously. Because goodness knows we can’t let anyone, especially the children, forget about Covid for an eensy weensy second – they might start having some lighthearted fun and that is just not appropriate for the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/0huPcubY4h — Uppity Hobbit: Maker of Things (@uppityhobbit) December 6, 2021

Oh gosh! Now that you mention it… I'm totally bothered that the holiday movies and songs have no mention of climate change! — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) December 7, 2021

If you don't do this for attention you should be ashamed. Also, if you do this for attention you should be ashamed — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 6, 2021

Get a life. A real one. And some help — 🎄Duchess the Christmas Elf🎄 (@AnnaDsays) December 6, 2021

My lord. All y'all want is propaganda 24/7 😂 — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 7, 2021

It’s really warped.

Maybe the people who made the movie aren’t obsessed with covid and just wanted to make a Christmas movie. Most sane people are living their lives and back to normal. — Becc 👶🏻👣🍼 (@BeccCobain) December 6, 2021

OH, BOOHOOOOOO YOU POOR WITTLE THING. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) December 6, 2021

It’s a Christmas movie, stop being a joyless scold. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) December 6, 2021

Not sure it’s possible for her to stop being a joyless scold.

You're upset because (checks notes) a movie doesn't spread enough fear porn? pic.twitter.com/GmtFORKRmz — Doug E (@xrangerd) December 7, 2021

Nicki. Can I call you Nicki?

You know the people on TV are just playing pretend, right?

It’s all about storytelling and escape. Maybe it would be healthier for you to lighten up a bit, eh? — Savvy (@SavvyUnleashed) December 7, 2021

Get out of your bubble and you’d see no one outside of it is living in the same world you are. Even the people TELLING YOU to be afraid aren’t afraid themselves. If you haven’t woke up to this by now, though, I suppose you won’t. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Books n Coffee (@BooksnCoffee042) December 7, 2021

I heard a song that did not mention either. I mean HELLO, we are in a pandemic here! pic.twitter.com/HnI5ZTdpPs — 🇺🇸Bluzguitar🚫🐂💩 (@bluzguitar) December 6, 2021

So so so so SO very broken.

