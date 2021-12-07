It’s almost as if YouTube really really really REALLY doesn’t want people to hear this song and see this video about Fauci being a ‘Sad Little Man.’

So you KNOW we’re going to do our part and make sure you guys can see it.

Take a look and listen:

All we can say is … wow.

YouTube Censors Song Exposing Fauci As A ‘Sad Little Man’https://t.co/fwz5dvTqkj — The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 29, 2021

From The Federalist:

YouTube censored a song criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and calling him out for his lies about COVID-19, his desire for public attention, and the cruel experiments his agency authorized. The song titled “Sad Little Man” describes Fauci’s terrible track record on COVID-19 and mocks him for purposefully misleading the American people. The song doesn’t explicitly mention COVID-19 directly or any specific medical terminology but YouTube demonetized it for “containing medical misinformation.” “Sorry for any confusion — the video is ineligible for full monetization due to the content (which includes metadata) containing Medical Misinformation. Medical Misinfo is a policy that’s part of Dangerous and Harmful acts. Hope this helps clarify!” @TeamYoutube tweeted last week.

Uh-huh.

Three different excuses for limited ads running on the "Sad Little Man" video: – @TeamYouTube sites "medical misinformation"

– YouTube "human review" sites "harmful or dangerous acts"

– Google Support says metadata So… which one is it? 🤔 You tell me: https://t.co/eMUZJYeZAD pic.twitter.com/bygIr2G3Mr — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 20, 2021

(the answer is none) pic.twitter.com/OqMFPMkCWk — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 20, 2021

Sorry for any confusion — the video is ineligible for full monetization due to the content (which includes metadata) containing Medical Misinformation. Medical Misinfo is a policy that's part of Dangerous and Harmful acts. Hope this helps clarify! https://t.co/bzzFEFJXZM. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 24, 2021

Uh-huh again.

Dude…

The song contains none of these claims.

Uhh YouTube.. your political bias is showing. — Jackson King (@Jackson_King23) November 30, 2021

Just a little.

Fauci MUST be a sad little man if they censored a song for saying so.

***

Related:

