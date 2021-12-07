It’s almost as if YouTube really really really REALLY doesn’t want people to hear this song and see this video about Fauci being a ‘Sad Little Man.’
NEW VIDEO: "Sad Little Man"
Watch/Share: https://t.co/eMUZJYeZAD#Fauci pic.twitter.com/mE39p4aOf0
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 12, 2021
So you KNOW we’re going to do our part and make sure you guys can see it.
Take a look and listen:
All we can say is … wow.
YouTube Censors Song Exposing Fauci As A ‘Sad Little Man’https://t.co/fwz5dvTqkj
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 29, 2021
From The Federalist:
YouTube censored a song criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and calling him out for his lies about COVID-19, his desire for public attention, and the cruel experiments his agency authorized.
The song titled “Sad Little Man” describes Fauci’s terrible track record on COVID-19 and mocks him for purposefully misleading the American people.
The song doesn’t explicitly mention COVID-19 directly or any specific medical terminology but YouTube demonetized it for “containing medical misinformation.”
“Sorry for any confusion — the video is ineligible for full monetization due to the content (which includes metadata) containing Medical Misinformation. Medical Misinfo is a policy that’s part of Dangerous and Harmful acts. Hope this helps clarify!” @TeamYoutube tweeted last week.
Uh-huh.
Three different excuses for limited ads running on the "Sad Little Man" video:
– @TeamYouTube sites "medical misinformation"
– YouTube "human review" sites "harmful or dangerous acts"
– Google Support says metadata
So… which one is it? 🤔
You tell me: https://t.co/eMUZJYeZAD pic.twitter.com/bygIr2G3Mr
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 20, 2021
(the answer is none) pic.twitter.com/OqMFPMkCWk
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 20, 2021
Sorry for any confusion — the video is ineligible for full monetization due to the content (which includes metadata) containing Medical Misinformation. Medical Misinfo is a policy that's part of Dangerous and Harmful acts. Hope this helps clarify! https://t.co/bzzFEFJXZM.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 24, 2021
Uh-huh again.
Dude…
The song contains none of these claims.
Uhh YouTube.. your political bias is showing.
— Jackson King (@Jackson_King23) November 30, 2021
Just a little.
Fauci MUST be a sad little man if they censored a song for saying so.
***
