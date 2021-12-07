DRAAAAG them, Christina.

Florida Democrats really don’t know how to run against Governor DeSantis and honestly, we’re not surprised. He has one of if not the FREEST and most successful states in the union, refusing to lock his people down, mask them up, or force them to take a vaccine.

He is the anti-Biden.

And Florida is flourishing because of it.

So we weren’t at all surprised to see Florida Democrats trying to compare him to Fidel Castro because they don’t have much else. DeSantis’s EPIC Press Secretary Christina Pushaw went OFF.

Hey FL Dems, “Governor DeSantis is literally the reincarnation of Fidel Castro” might be a more convincing political attack if you weren’t in a state where so many people fled the actual Castro regime. And if you didn’t campaign on forced jabs & making kids cover their faces. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2021

Consider the mic DROPPED.

Oh, but it gets better.

See, it works better in Florida when Republicans point out the similarities between Democrats and Communist dictators, because those similarities actually EXIST (embracing looting, riots, medical mandates, segregation, censorship, racist brainwashing of schoolchildren, etc). — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2021

In other words, GET A MIRROR, DEMOCRATS.

She finished stronger than she started:

Oh, how could I forget: as long as your Dear Leader Biden is promoting castrochavismo by doing things like removing FARC from the terrorist list, or ignoring the freedom fighters in Cuba, you FL democrats have NO ROOM to accuse ANYONE of sympathizing with leftist dictatorships. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2021

BOOM WENT THE FREAKIN’ DYNAMITE!

Not being in a party where a significant plurality, if not an outright majority, of the members admire or even worship Castro would help too. — Unfettered Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) December 7, 2021

Shhhhhhh — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 7, 2021

Never interrupt your enemies when they’re making mistakes.

But we get it, we’d go off too.

They should just run the airplane ad again, it really worked well for them last time. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HeadRecruitor) December 7, 2021

Fidel's "reincarnation" is currently in charge of Canada. They need to look a lot farther north than Florida, that's for damn sure. — Tiki (@TikiMcFelts) December 7, 2021

Also…since when do Democrats not like Fidel Castro? — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) December 7, 2021

Heh.

Good point.

***

