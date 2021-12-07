DRAAAAG them, Christina.

Florida Democrats really don’t know how to run against Governor DeSantis and honestly, we’re not surprised. He has one of if not the FREEST and most successful states in the union, refusing to lock his people down, mask them up, or force them to take a vaccine.

He is the anti-Biden.

And Florida is flourishing because of it.

So we weren’t at all surprised to see Florida Democrats trying to compare him to Fidel Castro because they don’t have much else. DeSantis’s EPIC Press Secretary Christina Pushaw went OFF.

Consider the mic DROPPED.

Oh, but it gets better.

In other words, GET A MIRROR, DEMOCRATS.

She finished stronger than she started:

BOOM WENT THE FREAKIN’ DYNAMITE!

Never interrupt your enemies when they’re making mistakes.

But we get it, we’d go off too.

Heh.

Good point.

***

