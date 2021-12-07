Does someone want to inform Mara Gay that human beings have been passing around viruses for a long long long time and it’s not because they have a right to but because that’s just how viruses work? Even the precious vaccine isn’t stopping the transmission of COVID (da da daaaaa!) so her little snark here doesn’t really hit home like she thought it would.

The pushback was so bad she limited who could reply to her tweet, which just means people started quote-tweeting the snot out of her.

Nobody has the right to give someone else Covid-19. https://t.co/gjog3PkL3z — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) December 6, 2021

You guys might remember Mara from the time she tried to do math on live television and made a fool out of herself.

Good times.

From The New York Times:

The coronavirus vaccine mandate for private employers in New York City, announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, pushed the city’s workplace vaccination requirements well beyond those in most of the country, where local mandates are generally limited to the public sector and health care. “It’s a significantly more sweeping policy than we’ve seen other cities put in place,” said Emily Gee, a senior fellow on health policy at the Center for American Progress.

Yay.

Does that unconstitutional standard of yours also apply to vaccinated people who still catch and spread COVID? https://t.co/AThzlnkV2L — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 7, 2021

Quiet you. She has one narrative and one narrative ONLY.

I feel the same way about the flu. That’s why I protect myself the best way I can. Now, leave me alone. https://t.co/HrzSBqLEDT — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 7, 2021

That’s REALLY all anyone wants … to be left alone.

Ohhhh you mean like the Vaccinated man who works at my local grocery store that just infected half the staff with Covid? Noted. https://t.co/XTlEpZIiDd — iTåmârā (@Real_iTamara) December 7, 2021

So totally noted.

Unless you have COVID after the Vaccination then it's okay? https://t.co/3tf3hroIly — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) December 7, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Do us all a favor and don’t ever leave your house then https://t.co/8tSZeGqnTZ — Born Free Skye ☘️ 🇺🇸 (@Skye_1008) December 7, 2021

Seems like a fair compromise.

We see what he did here.

If you're scared, stay home. https://t.co/34M36Awcw8 — Allen Ray Fueled by Caffeine and Cynicism (@2CynicAl65) December 6, 2021

That. ^

You have a right to say stupid things. https://t.co/9AbB23xRdk — Smelvis. (@BlueelvisEric) December 6, 2021

Thank goodness.

#JobSecurity

Can we all just take a moment on Twitter to appreciate the bravery of @MaraGay for turning off replies so she could avoid the ratio?

This bravery should be celebrated in mockery. https://t.co/Ckk1NfZe0a — Tac-Ho Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) December 6, 2021

Doing our best.

Reminds me of scare tactics with HIV https://t.co/el8tLEi9KH — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) December 6, 2021

So you support HIV criminalization laws, correct? https://t.co/GCwxlLo6QA — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 6, 2021

Oof.

What if you’re fully vaccinated and you give it to someone else? https://t.co/IaPkMkoVWF — Scott ‘Omicron Resistant’ Young (@Scott_C_Young) December 6, 2021

Ppl who try to pass this kind of nonsense off as serious should be shamed 🙄 https://t.co/IVC1RpBdFA — 😇 (@IStateYourName_) December 6, 2021

This tweet is just full of stupid https://t.co/zuSombgFm8 — AF1_4_TheDonald (@AF1_4_TheDonald) December 6, 2021

To the BRIM.

Completely.

***

