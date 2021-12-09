You’d think the US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachel Rollins would welcome the media looking to ask her some question since you know, she’s holding a pretty important office and stuff BUT apparently not. In fact, she got very angry, threatened the journalists, and even played the race card.

Gotta LOVE those Soros-backed attorneys, right?

Watch this.

Now now, calm down, Rachel. They’re just asking you some questions …

Maybe she was worried they’d ask her why she’s not enforcing drug offenses, property destruction, or immigration laws.

Incredible, yes.

And not in a good way.

She certainly doesn’t come across as an anti-racist, just sayin’.

Remember when CNN harassed a grandma on her front lawn for being a Trump supporter?

Wheeeeee!

Like lightning fast!

Heh.

***

