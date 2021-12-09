You’d think the US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachel Rollins would welcome the media looking to ask her some question since you know, she’s holding a pretty important office and stuff BUT apparently not. In fact, she got very angry, threatened the journalists, and even played the race card.

Gotta LOVE those Soros-backed attorneys, right?

Watch this.

Meet the new US attorney for Massachusetts @DARollins pic.twitter.com/3pboCuBklr — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) December 8, 2021

Now now, calm down, Rachel. They’re just asking you some questions …

Maybe she was worried they’d ask her why she’s not enforcing drug offenses, property destruction, or immigration laws.

Incredible — Soros-backed @DARollins won’t enforce drug offenses, property destruction, or immigration laws. But she’ll threaten reporters with law enforcement action for doing their jobs. https://t.co/NLTvluJ0h1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 9, 2021

Incredible, yes.

And not in a good way.

How comforting it is to know, without a doubt, the AG of Massachusetts @DARollins is so racist? State Population:

– White: 78.07%

– Black / African American: 7.63%

– Asian: 6.60%

– Other race: 4.18% What happens to the rule of law when the principle of blind justice is ignored? https://t.co/bFqxoFC82G — Feisty Cat🌹 (LOVE https://www.donaldjtrump.com) (@CHHR01) December 9, 2021

She certainly doesn’t come across as an anti-racist, just sayin’.

lmao. remember when they went to the front door of that guy who donated $10 to Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/ApZak5FFHz — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) December 9, 2021

Remember when CNN harassed a grandma on her front lawn for being a Trump supporter?

Another nice person joins our government https://t.co/gODCtmmWT1 — PJSim (@PineIslandCoffe) December 9, 2021

Wheeeeee!

if you weren't such a scumbag you wouldn't be scared @DARollins https://t.co/Q4AelcmJ2b — NancyLew (@nancylew13) December 9, 2021

Love how she's throws race in to it. What a douche. https://t.co/HNzagdSLEg — gtired (@gdesigns64) December 9, 2021

That race card came out quick! https://t.co/7ehrdA8RDL — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) December 9, 2021

Like lightning fast!

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Brings a tear to our eyes’: Pat Sajak’s Christmas message to his fellow Californians hilariously NUKES Democrats ruining the state

Lights are on, NOBODY’S HOME! NYT’s Mara Gay claims NO ONE has the right to give someone else COVID and OMG the dragging … so much DRAGGING

‘GOP should just start shooting constituents’: PA teacher who sits on @NEAToday BOD wants people with religious exemptions to die from the virus or be shot

Recommended Twitchy Video