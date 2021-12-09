How many times do we have to tell people to just leave this kid alone? Seriously.

And sorry not sorry, considering he survived a purely political trial that sought to paint him as some evil, neo-Nazi white supremacist we’re pretty sure he’s not a loser.

Find a bigger loser than this kid, it’s impossible pic.twitter.com/AbYWDirks0 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 8, 2021

Ask and ye shall RECEIVE.

Comfortably Smug with the mic NUKE:

Smug didn’t miss a beat.

And DAMN.

I'd like to report a murder… — Chris Wilson (@BodoTheWaterGuy) December 9, 2021

👏👏, BURN, @KFCBarstool just got his ass handed to him!! 🤣😂 — Sam J (@sam92_sj) December 9, 2021

Accurate.

Very ouch.

***

