Ok, so we all know who set Fox News’ Christmas tree on fire (and that he was released WITHOUT BAIL BECAUSE NYC SUCKS), but this joke from Scott Adams about the tree and Jussie Smollett was pretty good.

Although we’re pretty sure two white dudes yelling ‘THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY’ wouldn’t burn down the Fox News Christmas tree BUT then again we all know there weren’t white dudes in red ballcaps just wandering around Chicago yelling that either.

I don't know who lit the Fox News Christmas tree on fire, but the two white guys who attacked Jussie Smollett are still out there somewhere. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 8, 2021

Not bad.

And then, 14 hours later Keith Olbermann noticed the joke and got his britches all bunched up. Not sure why he thought this was a good dunk but here we are.

Do they write your material, too https://t.co/gH7oAq9bRY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 9, 2021

Keith would be a far happier person if he had that giant stick removed from his backside.

Adams ended the whole back-and-forth with one simple yet perfect tweet.

Keith Olbermann is still alive? https://t.co/wGHjPIio2S — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 9, 2021

Yes.

And he spends a lot of time in his basement pretending he’s still relevant.

We need pay-per-view dialogue bouts. @ScottAdamsSays v. @KeithOlbermann would be a main event. — Rick Whitmire (@riwhit) December 9, 2021

Could be.

You'd be overpaying. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 9, 2021

But also fair.

***

