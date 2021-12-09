Have someone on your Christmas list who constantly screeches about the environment? Who hates the idea of anyone driving an SUV and spends the holiday trying to make you as miserable as they are? Then look NO further because The Babylon Bee has the perfect gift for that annoying scold …

New Greta On The Shelf Doll Will Track Your Climate Sins Watch on Youtube ▶️ https://t.co/qrRhn3mnlB pic.twitter.com/eF6xrCCu9A — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 8, 2021

Holy Hell, that’s TERRIFYING.

Yet hilarious.

Buy this doll or climate will destroy the Earth … or something.

Now at TjMaxx and Homegoods. — c lac brome (@pikevt) December 8, 2021

I have to get this doll !!! 😄👍🏻 — 💫StickyLove 🇸🇪 ~۞~♡~Δ~☆~ (@SMountainstone) December 9, 2021

How does babylon bee make a better Christmas song than jimmy fallon😂 — Shock⚡️ (@ShockaZulu_1) December 8, 2021

How dare you! — The Heretic Nerd (@TheHereticNerd) December 8, 2021

🤣😆🤣 Does it's face turn red and yell too??? — Tod Barnes (@InTheLens82) December 8, 2021

Too realistic ! Beware ! The #Greta doll will frighten the children They will turn #ClimateActivists pic.twitter.com/i9tFwih1tz — Gérard Rass (@GerardRass) December 8, 2021

It sure does look like her.

Let’s just hope supply-chain issues don’t hold up the delivery of these ‘delightful’ dolls.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘He’s still alive’? Scott Adams just needs one tweet to DROP a triggered Keith Olbermann in back-and-forth over his Jussie Smollett joke and HA!

‘Does that make me RACIST?’ Christina Pushaw DRAAAGS AOC in savage thread for demanding taxpayers pay off her $17k in student debt

WOW! That race card came out QUICK! New Soros-backed MA US Attorney Rachel Rollins totally FLIPS OUT on journos just doing their jobs (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video