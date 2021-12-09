We don’t actually have the right words to describe just how awkward and cringe this entire video is …

Biden couldn’t have been any more obvious in trying to avoid Kamala. OUCH.

Watch this:

🚨 AWKWARD, SHADE WAR:

Joe Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala as he walks right past her in US Capitol. Then Joe asks Jill to SWITCH SEATS so he won’t be close to VP. Neither make eye contact as Joe looks AT THE CEILING and Kamala looks at the floor. CRINGE. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/urCVJOq8Qa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2021

Oof.

He didn’t even want to stand next to her? Hey, he could have moved for another reason but it really looks like he just wanted to get away from his vp. And honestly, who could blame him?

Ahem.

AWKWARD: Joe Biden appears to want NOTHING to do with Kamala Harris during U.S. Capitol ceremony honoring Bob Dole. Doesn’t acknowledge her at all, then asks Jill to stand next to her instead. Joe looks at ceiling, Kamala looks at the ground. Disaster.pic.twitter.com/YP16cqaA8h — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 9, 2021

Disaster.

Something like that.

To be fair, maybe he forgot she was his veep and was wondering what that black woman was doing there. I mean he is a senile racist cc Jokes aside it’s weird for certain @PolitiBunny https://t.co/aeT95CrR9X — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 9, 2021

Hey, that’s fair.

Only 11 months in and they hate each other. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 9, 2021

He didn’t want to catch anything. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 9, 2021

Look closely, 1:32, Kamala whispers to Doug and at 1:34, Doug glances at Joe. 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 9, 2021

Yup.

This wasn’t friendly.

They not only hate us but they hate each other too. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA/#LetsGoBrandon**** (@jerZboyUSA) December 9, 2021

Their love will never end😂pic.twitter.com/ywFatRbb7c — FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) December 9, 2021

Something surely seems wrong. — Phil (@Phil04357170) December 9, 2021

Dysfunctional to say the least. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) December 9, 2021

Happy holidays — Scott Isbell (@scottisbell_) December 9, 2021

HO HO HO!

***

Related:

This is the part where we call Biden, ‘Putin’s Puppet,’ right? Ted Cruz DECIMATES Biden-Harris officials for urging Ukraine to give in to Russia

Tom Bevan takes Reuters ‘dishonest, racially inflammatory’ story about GA GOP ‘purging’ Black Dems from county election boards APART in detailed thread

Forget HO HO HO, THIS is HA HA HA! The Babylon Bee has the PERFECT Christmas gift for those cranky climate scolds on your list (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video