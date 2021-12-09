We don’t actually have the right words to describe just how awkward and cringe this entire video is …
Biden couldn’t have been any more obvious in trying to avoid Kamala. OUCH.
Watch this:
🚨 AWKWARD, SHADE WAR:
Joe Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala as he walks right past her in US Capitol. Then Joe asks Jill to SWITCH SEATS so he won’t be close to VP. Neither make eye contact as Joe looks AT THE CEILING and Kamala looks at the floor.
CRINGE. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/urCVJOq8Qa
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2021
Oof.
He didn’t even want to stand next to her? Hey, he could have moved for another reason but it really looks like he just wanted to get away from his vp. And honestly, who could blame him?
Ahem.
AWKWARD: Joe Biden appears to want NOTHING to do with Kamala Harris during U.S. Capitol ceremony honoring Bob Dole. Doesn’t acknowledge her at all, then asks Jill to stand next to her instead. Joe looks at ceiling, Kamala looks at the ground. Disaster.pic.twitter.com/YP16cqaA8h
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 9, 2021
Disaster.
Something like that.
To be fair, maybe he forgot she was his veep and was wondering what that black woman was doing there.
I mean he is a senile racist cc
Jokes aside it’s weird for certain @PolitiBunny https://t.co/aeT95CrR9X
— (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 9, 2021
Hey, that’s fair.
Only 11 months in and they hate each other.
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 9, 2021
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 9, 2021
He didn’t want to catch anything.
— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 9, 2021
Look closely, 1:32, Kamala whispers to Doug and at 1:34, Doug glances at Joe. 😂
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 9, 2021
Yup.
This wasn’t friendly.
They not only hate us but they hate each other too.
— *****jerZboyMediaUSA/#LetsGoBrandon**** (@jerZboyUSA) December 9, 2021
Their love will never end😂pic.twitter.com/ywFatRbb7c
— FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) December 9, 2021
Something surely seems wrong.
— Phil (@Phil04357170) December 9, 2021
Dysfunctional to say the least.
— Ryan 🇺🇸👨👩👧👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) December 9, 2021
Happy holidays
— Scott Isbell (@scottisbell_) December 9, 2021
HO HO HO!
***
