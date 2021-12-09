It’s like Biden wants to suck at his job. Seriously.
Joe Biden and Biden-Harris officials are pushing Ukraine to give up territory to Putin in exchange for promises that he won't invade even further, for now. It's the literal definition of appeasement. Utterly disgraceful. https://t.co/jhVeCdAsvN
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 9, 2021
From AP News:
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from a destabilizing invasion of Ukraine.
But any negotiations to peacefully resolve Europe’s tangled East-West rivalries will present minefields for the U.S. president.
Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands now controlled by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014. An undefined “special status” for those areas was laid out in an ambiguous, European-brokered peace deal in 2015, but it has never taken hold.
Biden also will have to finesse Ukraine’s desire to join NATO. The U.S. and NATO reject Putin’s demands that they guarantee Ukraine won’t be admitted to the Western military alliance.
But senior State Department officials have told Ukraine that NATO membership is unlikely to be approved in the next decade, according to a person familiar with those private talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Awful.
Can you guys imagine if Trump had done this? OOOOMG all we’d have heard is collusion and TRUMP IS PUTIN’S PUPPET. They impeached Trump over a freakin’ PHONE CALL with Ukraine …
Because #AppeasementJoe made it work so well in Afghanistan.
Now #QuidProJoe needs to step in.#LetsGoBrandon
Joe drawing a line in the sand? pic.twitter.com/Prj1SRpizm
— TEXAS Aggie Dad (@AggieDad2015) December 9, 2021
Build Back Better was a lie… nothing is better on any level…
— Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) December 9, 2021
Ukraine should urge Biden to just give up a small state, like Delaware. He'd be fine with that, right? #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/pC06bJ892V
— William Teach2 #refuseresist (@WTeach2) December 9, 2021
How did appeasement work out for Neville Chamberlain? Ukraine already lost Crimea, now Russia wants the entire pie.
— Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) December 9, 2021
Hey, it worked with Germany and Poland.
Oh, wait.
— Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) December 9, 2021
Oof.
Ask folks in Europe how well that worked in the late 30’s. People are willingly dismissing history.
— Jenn Witcher (@jkwitcher76) December 9, 2021
We seen the merits of appeasment theoughout history. It never stands strong
— SQUEEKER (@alienintraining) December 9, 2021
Nope.
***
Related:
Tom Bevan takes Reuters ‘dishonest, racially inflammatory’ story about GA GOP ‘purging’ Black Dems from county election boards APART in detailed thread
Forget HO HO HO, THIS is HA HA HA! The Babylon Bee has the PERFECT Christmas gift for those cranky climate scolds on your list (watch)
‘Does that make me RACIST?’ Christina Pushaw DRAAAGS AOC in savage thread for demanding taxpayers pay off her $17k in student debt