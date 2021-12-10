The MOMENT we saw the news that Jussie Smollett had been found guilty on five of his six charges, we knew it was time to go digging for tweets from our pals on the Left who spent so much time defending the liar and pretending the fake hate crime was indicative of how evil Trump and his supporters were.

Luckily, account Rosie Memos did the heavy lifting for us …

This thread is pretty spectacular and incredibly (hilariously) embarrsing:

Let’s take a trip down memory lane #JussieSmollett https://t.co/4pamRPKlK3 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

Poor Ariana.

And she’s such a deep thinker, too.

Yeah, report Jussie to the police.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

💔 We are paying attention https://t.co/42aTT4vFYm — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

Yup, we are DEFINITELY paying attention.

Much to Jussie’s chagrin.

Cho deleted her tweet.

Interesting.

The jury was incensed too🤣 https://t.co/0EAdIBeOgD — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Blah, blah, blah is right.

Another deleted.

Agreed!

We do take this personally. https://t.co/ARP51UESe8 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

So very personally.

Seriously STOP THIS! TRUTH NOT LIES AUNTIE! https://t.co/QhdkwjRp87 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

I’m deeply horrified by hate crime hoaxes. https://t.co/ZGMWThoZ7r — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

Delete delete delete.

EL OH EL.

Sending love to the jurors that found yer boy guilty. https://t.co/Om4ajUWjD8 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

*dead*

You should bring him back on your show and ask why he lied and made you look stupid. https://t.co/kt6aSrBs1o — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

Great idea.

Except yeah, no show to do that on now.

She blocked me but @cher blamed Trump of course IN ALL CAPS AS USUAL. pic.twitter.com/L3qCgPspqJ — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

OF COURSE, SHE BLAMED TRUMP AND USED CAPS DOING IT. THAT’S ALL SHE KNOWS HOW TO DO.

Waiting for Auntie Max to correct this.

You might want to rethink what kind of man he is 🤪 https://t.co/sUZWpeLktE — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 9, 2021

Oof.

We live in a country that found @JussieSmollett GUILTY🇺🇸 https://t.co/AqXB6Vegzt — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 10, 2021

Sadly for Lefty Twitter, this user’s memory is SHARP.

Look at these other yahoos:

Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/IczNfxlU46 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2021

Amy wasn’t listed so we included her because we’re givers that way.

Confirmed. Trump needs to address this attack publicly and condemn it!https://t.co/zAn4fVzr0w — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 30, 2019

These same people wanted an 18-year-old to spend his life in jail for defending himself against three grown men …

Why are they ALWAYS on the wrong side of these stories?

Don’t answer that.

***

