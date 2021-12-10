The MOMENT we saw the news that Jussie Smollett had been found guilty on five of his six charges, we knew it was time to go digging for tweets from our pals on the Left who spent so much time defending the liar and pretending the fake hate crime was indicative of how evil Trump and his supporters were.

Luckily, account Rosie Memos did the heavy lifting for us …

This thread is pretty spectacular and incredibly (hilariously) embarrsing:

Poor Ariana.

And she’s such a deep thinker, too.

Yeah, report Jussie to the police.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, we are DEFINITELY paying attention.

Much to Jussie’s chagrin.

Cho deleted her tweet.

Interesting.

HA HA HA HA HA

Blah, blah, blah is right.

Another deleted.

Agreed!

So very personally.

Delete delete delete.

EL OH EL.

*dead*

Great idea.

Except yeah, no show to do that on now.

OF COURSE, SHE BLAMED TRUMP AND USED CAPS DOING IT. THAT’S ALL SHE KNOWS HOW TO DO.

Waiting for Auntie Max to correct this.

Oof.

Sadly for Lefty Twitter, this user’s memory is SHARP.

Look at these other yahoos:

Amy wasn’t listed so we included her because we’re givers that way.

These same people wanted an 18-year-old to spend his life in jail for defending himself against three grown men …

Why are they ALWAYS on the wrong side of these stories?

Don’t answer that.

***

