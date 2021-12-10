This thread from Floridian and data guy Kyle Lamb about Governor Ron DeSantis and the job he did with COVID in Florida is pretty damn good. There’s a reason so many on the Left already have DDS (DeSantis Derangement Syndrome) …

They’re terrified of him.

When you look at the data you can see WHY.

History will look fondly on @GovRonDeSantis for… * Retreating from lockdowns when he saw a lack of benefit

* Protecting vulnerable

* Being honest when he saw vaccines were reducing risk but not stopping transmission

* Prioritizing treatment

* Recognizing seasonality & immunity — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 9, 2021

Gosh, almost like DeSantis did his job instead of exploiting a virus for political and power gain. Too bad governors like Northam, Whitmer, Inslee, Brown, Cuomo (ha ha ha), Newsom and a plethora of other blue-state governors didn’t pay attention to what he was doing.

They…scoffed when he said lockdowns weren't helping.

Pleaded when he opened schools.

Ridiculed for citing seasonal patterns.

Threw a tantrum for vaccinating elderly first.

Outraged for banning forced school masks.

Amazed when he recognized vaccines weren't stopping cases. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 9, 2021

Remember that?! When they claimed DeSantis was giving his pals preferential treatment when he was vaccinating the elderly first? All while they were having a COVID bromance with Cuomo whose policies were killing thousands of people in nursing homes.

But time and time again, data proves these decisions correct. And now we see doubling down on boosters to stop cases that aren't being stopped by vaccines, and they're changing the definition of vaccinated just as he predicted they would. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 9, 2021

Data.

Crazy talk.

Almost like we should be looking at real science instead of convenient ‘political science’.

The irony of all this is that they're promoting boosters on the false premise that they can ever stop transmission. We should stop counting cases, and thereby, breakthrough and reinfections. As long as we're decreasing and treating severe illness, we already can move along. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 9, 2021

We can already move along.

What he said.

Oh, and DeSantis 2024.

Just sayin’.

And just like Trump, anytime someone writes something good about DeSantis a hater or two (or a few dozen) show up:

Yeah he sorta prioritized treatment, with monoclonal antibodies, because he saw a way for his buddy to make money. Should be in ADDITION to vaccines. — Bony fingers💙progressive work in progress (@bonyfingers) December 10, 2021

well you're just totally wrong about everything…so — Ben Marble, M.D. (@DrBenMarble) December 10, 2021

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

The only reason DeSantis is not considered the worst Governor in the US is due solely to Abbott of Texas. Abbott proved a far more efficient killer of Texans than DeSantis proved himself a murderer of Floridians. — Tom L Pate (@TomLPate1) December 10, 2021

Wanna bet this same person doesn’t blame Biden for the hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths that have happened on the old man’s watch?

But DeSantis BAD.

***

Related:

‘They WANTED it to be true’: Glenn Greenwald HUMILIATES Democrats for ‘unquestioningly seizing’ on #JussieSmollett hoax to vilify the Right

‘Gets FUNNIER every time you say it!’ Joe Scarborough WRECKED for working SUPER HARD pushing ‘Biden’s (economic) Boom’ and LOL

DAMN, this is 1 PAINFUL trip down memory lane: Here’s a BUNCH of blue-check Lefties making a*ses of themselves DEFENDING #JussieSmollett

Recommended Twitchy Video