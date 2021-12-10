As Twitchy readers know, Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of his six charges for faking a hate crime so, of course, there are a plethora of tweets out there from our kind, tolerant, stupid friends on the Left who were defending Smollett from the get-go … even though it was pretty obvious to most thinking-people that something strange was afoot with Jussie’s story. But you know, there was an evil orange president to hate on and blame for the hate so they had to get out and push the ‘RACIST RIGHT’ narrative to support their ‘orange man bad’ agenda.

We’ve embarrassed most of them already, a lot, but this from Glenn Greenwald speaks volumes about how broken Democrats really are, and how desperate they were to create hate and racism where there was none, just to own the Right.

And to own Trump.

Lookie there, Eric Swalwell, front and center making an a*s of himself.

As usual.

We like how he claimed hate crimes were happening more frequently … what he should have said was hate crime HOAXES were happening more frequently, but we digress.

Glenn with the straight-up fire … again.

They sold out their ethics because they hated one man that much.

Seems pretty pathetic when you look at it that way.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our country is so racist and hateful that a-holes have to keep making up racism and hate.

Yup.

Bingo.

The media are complicit in SO many things, we don’t even know where to start at this point.

***

