As Twitchy readers know, Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of his six charges for faking a hate crime so, of course, there are a plethora of tweets out there from our kind, tolerant, stupid friends on the Left who were defending Smollett from the get-go … even though it was pretty obvious to most thinking-people that something strange was afoot with Jussie’s story. But you know, there was an evil orange president to hate on and blame for the hate so they had to get out and push the ‘RACIST RIGHT’ narrative to support their ‘orange man bad’ agenda.

We’ve embarrassed most of them already, a lot, but this from Glenn Greenwald speaks volumes about how broken Democrats really are, and how desperate they were to create hate and racism where there was none, just to own the Right.

And to own Trump.

The primary blame for perpetrating the Jussie Smollett hoax obviously rests with Smollett , but it's still worth asking (a) what cultural factors incentivize this behavior and (b) why so many leading Dems instantly and unquestioningly seized on this before anything was known: https://t.co/D0apIyme9C — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2021

Lookie there, Eric Swalwell, front and center making an a*s of himself.

As usual.

We like how he claimed hate crimes were happening more frequently … what he should have said was hate crime HOAXES were happening more frequently, but we digress.

In so many ways, the Trump era caused so many institutions (especially journalism) and other societal sectors to relinquish any ethical constraints, obligations to truth, or limits of any kind. Once you get convinced you're fighting Hitler, anything and everything is justified. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2021

Glenn with the straight-up fire … again.

They sold out their ethics because they hated one man that much.

Seems pretty pathetic when you look at it that way.

Well, at least they've all tweeted apologies and calls for greater responsibility on the part of the media. — Jeff Richman 🎄☃️ (@jcrichman) December 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They immediately seized on it because they wanted it to be true. Everything since Obama's second election campaign has been about racial polarization. Everything is incentivized and weaponized for the election cycle which repeats every 2-4 years. Keeping people angry/activated — SophisticatedVaccinatedProcrastinated (@WarDamnGunners) December 10, 2021

Our country is so racist and hateful that a-holes have to keep making up racism and hate.

Yup.

For the left, victimhood is a currency. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 10, 2021

Bingo.

It’s almost like they all knew it was a hoax and also are guilty of spreading hate. — Get off my lawn Dawson👌🇺🇸👌 (@DonMinnesota) December 10, 2021

They were the target audience. — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) December 10, 2021

Woke liberalism is a type of social capital you can mine, like crypto-currency. It's really no harder than that. — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) December 10, 2021

The media pushed his hoax. They are equally complicit. — Terry (@editor_wp) December 10, 2021

The media are complicit in SO many things, we don’t even know where to start at this point.

***

