Poor Ronald Klain.

He has to keep trying to convince Americans not to believe their lying eyes and believe what he is saying about the Biden administration. Ronald seems to think that gas prices dropping in roughly 18 states proves gas prices are coming down … even though we all know the prices aren’t really coming down and if they are, it’s temporary.

Notice he doesn’t want to talk about what gas prices were when his boss took office nearly a year ago.

Wonder why.

New data out from AAA this morning shows gas prices continuing to drop, now below $3.10 in one-third of states.https://t.co/bJgCZaYGp1 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 10, 2021

Biden CREATED this mess, Ron. Duh.

Inflation surged.

What, is P-Sucky going to trot out again and tell us how inflation is actually a good thing?

ⓘ This claim is disputed by real journalists who don't owe allegiance to the DNC. Also, let's ignore the fact that inflation rose 6.8% under this incompetent administration. pic.twitter.com/tc74ESfuGj — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) December 10, 2021

Ouch.

Dude, I was paying $1.80 a gallon when Trump was in Oval Office. You do the math. — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 10, 2021

If Ron could do math he wouldn’t be a Democrat.

Lmao 🤣 OK buddy. Meanwhile still over $4 in other states — Brian Guy (@brianguy714) December 10, 2021

Yeah, buddy.

now do the price a year ago — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 10, 2021

But that’s not FAIR.

It was $2.00/gal a year ago, you damn clown. — #FJB (@PhillyToMaine) December 10, 2021

This is an insult to ‘damn clowns’ everywhere.

Inflation in November hit 6.8%. Here are the biggest annual increases: Gas +58%

Rental car 37%

Used car 31%

Hotels 26%

Steak 25%

Utilities 25%

Bacon 21%

Pork 17%

Furniture 12%

Fish 11%

New cars 11%

Chicken 9%

Bikes 9%

Eggs 8%

Coffee 7.5%

Apples 7%

Milk 7%

Flour 6%

Rent 3.5% — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) December 10, 2021

Current avg: $3.34

Avg 1 week ago: $3.37

Avg 1 month ago: $3.42 Avg 1 year ago: $2.16 — 🎄Andrew🎄 (@AndrewDahDude) December 10, 2021

Womp womp.

Not in Arizona $3.89 as of yesterday https://t.co/rOO9O6HS3E — Teresa G (@1redcupcake) December 10, 2021

I paid $3.49 yesterday. The exact same price I've paid for at least a month. https://t.co/hVeEWTxpvJ — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) December 10, 2021

BFD. Overall, gas prices are holding steady at very high rates. Your naive tweet probably helps to account why this administration has been such a failure on economic matters. #BidenInflation now up 6.8%.

Highest recorded since 1982. https://t.co/7M64nD1LS3 — Gov Phil Murphy. The inept Joe Biden of New Jersey (@Murphythemoron) December 10, 2021

We are being gaslit in real time. Media sycophants keep saying gas is getting cheaper, when it clearly isn't on average. The lid is blowing off on prices and everyone knows it. https://t.co/pRbSEkIqV3 — TheJourney (@TheJourneyForth) December 10, 2021

Everyone but Ronald seems to know that.

OR Ronald thinks Biden’s supporters are too stupid to know that.

Maybe both.

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate and to the point.

That works.

***

