Catturd nailed it. Sorry, Catturd™.

We’ve shared a good many tweets from our dear, good friends on the Left illustrating how ugly, misinformed, racist, hateful, and downright MEAN they really were when not only defending Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax but how they used it to trash an entire faction of this country.

That had nothing to do with them.

Well, technically it had nothing to do with ANYONE since Jussie faked the whole damn thing but still.

Catturd found the worst-aged tweet in history.

Worst aged tweet in history. 😂 https://t.co/2qsWvzTZSB — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 10, 2021

You KNOW you’ve really s**t the bed when an account named after a cat’s poo can point and laugh at YOU.

This is … this is bad.

Way to go, GQ.

I’m sure they’ll have a full retraction in a follow up article… right? — FantasyFootballDraft (@FF_Drafters) December 10, 2021

Totally.

A full retraction.

And monkeys might fly outta our butts.

Heh.

Whoops 😬 — Mark Crowne (@MarkCrowne) December 10, 2021

Oh, man.

He just wanted to be famous. Totally worked out. — ⓗathor comfy (@hathorcomfy) December 10, 2021

Fair point.

Just not in the way he necessarily wanted.

***

Related:

About that whole Biden Boom thing … House Republicans use actual DATA to mock Biden admin’s attempt to ‘reshape economic coverage’

Gaslighting CLOWN! Ron Klain tries REALLY hard to pretend Biden is making gas prices go down but ain’t NOBODY having any OF it

‘Did you even READ it?’ AOC sharing ‘dishonest, racially inflammatory’ Reuters story to push for an end to the filibuster does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video