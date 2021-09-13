Nothing to see here.

Just Democrats pushing for a higher tax rate than even Communist China.

0.0 <— this is a freaked out Twitchy editor face, just FYI

Oh, good, we were worried the IRS didn’t have enough money and stuff.

Could this get any worse?

You know what? We really shouldn’t say that considering every time we ask that Biden does something even more awful and the answer is yes, yes things can get worse.

Dana Loesch hit on something that resonates with many of us who realize what a mistake it was for the country to elect Sleepy Joe.

But no more mean tweets https://t.co/azVV5KC3yw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2021

Hope our pals in Never Trump are happy with what they enabled and even EMPOWERED because they couldn’t tolerate the guy who wrote mean tweets.

Vaccine mandates.

Afghanistan debacle.

Inflation.

Crisis at the border.

But hey, at least nobody is being mean anymore.

Screw 'em. They're getting what they voted for. — RealJoeDee (@RealJoeDee1) September 13, 2021

Principles First — A_Horrible_Glory (@AHorribleGlory) September 13, 2021

All. Day. This.

The anti – Trumpers still have their principles tho 🙄 — Sam (@CadleSam) September 13, 2021

And you know, those principles are way more important than a successful and thriving country or something.

Don’t look at us man, we don’t get it either.

***

Related:

‘Peasantry getting uppity again’? Capitol fence going back up and people have (hilarious) thought

Check your HISTORY, Meathead: Rob Reiner gets MERCILESS Civics lesson after ranting about being ‘tyrannized by an ignorant minority’

‘We need to be MORE scary to the public’: Senior doctors and marketing dir. at NC hospital BUSTED discussing inflating COVID numbers (watch)