Can’t have the little people getting too close to the Capitol now, can we?
#BREAKING: Capitol fence is going back up https://t.co/8skT93Bd7f pic.twitter.com/igFoyjwYqq
— The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2021
From The Hill:
The fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol is set to return ahead of the pro-Trump rally on Sept. 18, the head of the Capitol Police confirmed Monday.
“The fence will go up a day or two before, and if everything goes well it will come down very soon after,” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters in the Capitol.
The remarks came just moments after Manger, along with the sergeants-at-arms in both chambers, had briefed the top congressional leaders on the intelligence gathered by law enforcement ahead of Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol, which will protest the treatment of the hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.
Leaving the intelligence briefing, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) declined to comment on the threat level posed on Saturday. But he said he’s confident there won’t be another security debacle like that of Jan. 6.
“They seemed very, very well prepared — much better prepared than before Jan. 6. I think they’re ready for whatever might happen,” he said.
Really playing January 6th up … still.
When the CCP steals your election and installs a puppet, this is one of the things they do to protect the illegitimate regime.
— The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 13, 2021
The peasantry might get uppity again…?
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) September 13, 2021
If Robert E. Lee was in Afghanistan we would have won or something….!!
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 13, 2021
Meanwhile, a funded police presence enjoys civil moments with a leader. pic.twitter.com/1ciDP6xUNv
— Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 13, 2021
Shhh … the ‘Trump supporters are dangerous and scary’ narrative ain’t gonna sell itself ya’ know.
I thought we were told to build bridges not walls?
— Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) September 13, 2021
He’s just building fences.
Or something.
Antifa on the move again?
— Heather Naomi Golden (@codeezra) September 13, 2021
Psh, they’d never do anything to keep the really dangerous people out.
I thought walls didn’t work??
— Becky (@bearyfunscrap) September 13, 2021
Didn’t you hear? They work on mean ol’ Trump supporters.
C’MON MAN!
***
Related:
Check your HISTORY, Meathead: Rob Reiner gets MERCILESS Civics lesson after ranting about being ‘tyrannized by an ignorant minority’
‘We need to be MORE scary to the public’: Senior doctors and marketing dir. at NC hospital BUSTED discussing inflating COVID numbers (watch)
‘Black employees will be most likely to be fired’: Detailed thread from psychologist explains how RACIST Biden’s vaccine mandate really is