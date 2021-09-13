Rob Reiner seriously needs to read a book or two on fascism. STAT.

The craziest part about this tweet is that Rob thinks he’s one of the good guys …

Crazy and scary.

Let the majority rule?

What country does Rob think he lives in? There is a reason we are a republic, Meathead.

THE MAJORITY SAYS SO.

Even if Rob knows we’re not entirely sure he’d care.

Ok, we may have to break out the puppets and crayons to make sure ol’ Rob can get it through his thick skull.

Thinking no.

They won’t do what he wants them too and stuff!

REEEEEEEE!

Seems sorta racist, Rob.

History, schmistory, Rob has a narrative to push and people to hate.

He has no time for history.

