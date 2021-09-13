Rob Reiner seriously needs to read a book or two on fascism. STAT.

The craziest part about this tweet is that Rob thinks he’s one of the good guys …

Crazy and scary.

Whether it’s vaccines, voting rights, climate change, or investigating a deadly insurrection, we’re sick and tired of being tyrannized by an ignorant minority. Enough!! Let majority rule! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 10, 2021

Let the majority rule?

What country does Rob think he lives in? There is a reason we are a republic, Meathead.

I've determined that being morbidly obese, like yourself, is a dangerous lifestyle choice and that in order to participate in society, you need to lose weight, tubby. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) September 12, 2021

THE MAJORITY SAYS SO.

Do you understand the definition of tyranny? Wanting individualism is the opposite of tyranny. Now you know. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 12, 2021

Even if Rob knows we’re not entirely sure he’d care.

Majority does rule, you dolt. Senators and US House members are representatives of the people. We live in a federation of the UNITED STATES (there’s clue #1, Skippy). Those interests are met by the President of the United STATES (clue #2, Rob) at the FEDERAL (clue #3) level. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) September 12, 2021

Ok, we may have to break out the puppets and crayons to make sure ol’ Rob can get it through his thick skull.

So what you want is mob rule?

We are a Constitutional Representative Republic, not a 51% majority rule. The Rights of the Individual are protected, not the force of the collective. Go back & take an American Civics course. Hillsdale College offers some good ones online. — @HockeyMama on Gettr (@MNHockeymama) September 12, 2021

Have you ever read the Constitution? — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 13, 2021

Thinking no.

How, precisely are you being "tyrannized" by unvaccinated people? Be very specific. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) September 12, 2021

They won’t do what he wants them too and stuff!

REEEEEEEE!

Seems sorta racist, Rob.

Still a MEATHEAD so many decades later! — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 12, 2021

The United States is a Constitutional Republic with mechanisms designed to protect the minority from the majority. If you’d like to live differently, you’re welcome to leave. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) September 12, 2021

Everything you just mentioned is disapproved of by a huge MAJORITY of Americans. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 12, 2021

Tyranny of the elite, or is it tyranny of the majority? A fool destroys our republic with it’s emphasis on the individual in order to achieve a collectivist goal. Germany had that, Russia, Cuba today Idiots like you would repeat history for the crumbs of politics. — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) September 12, 2021

Majority rule = mob rule. Check your history, meathead, see what the story was before civil rights legislation. — Dad (@NorvR) September 12, 2021

History, schmistory, Rob has a narrative to push and people to hate.

He has no time for history.

***

