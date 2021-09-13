We realize lots and lots of Lefties and progressives cheer the idea of the vaccine mandate because in their teeny, tiny little minds the majority of the unvaccinated is a bunch of backwoods redneck white straight Trump supporters OD’ing on horse dewormer.

Ironically they are supporting the very racism they claim to oppose.

As usual.

Check out this thread:

If Biden's vaccine mandate is enforced, employers will be incentivized to terminate unvaccinated employees. The vaccine mandate will cause a disproportionate impact- Black employees will be most likely & Asian employees least likely to be fired.

data from https://t.co/h8e7I03DOD pic.twitter.com/l3YvFi1RCV — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Vaccine mandate will cause a disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Gosh, if only someone had told Biden this …

Oh, wait.

Because the vaccine mandate will have a disproportionate negative impact on Black Americans, it fits @DrIbram's definition of racism. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Fits the definition of racism.

Way to go, Team Sleepy Joe.

In my view, the disproportionate racial impact criticism of the vaccine mandate is not the strongest argument against it- but it is the criticism most likely to cause problems for the democratic party which has built itself as the party of social justice and racial equality. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

It’s politically really stupid.

Yeah yeah, she said it better but that’s basically what this means.

I have no idea if vaccine mandate would bring everyone to same level, but if Black Americans are reluctant because of the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment (which seems dubious, but is the mainstream's favored theory) I'm not sure a mandate would resolve that, it might make it worse. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Am I assuming the vaccine mandate won't encourage minorities to get vaccinated? No, I have no idea how persuasive a vaccine mandate would be to specific groups. https://t.co/SAu0Pyo8xT — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Possible evidence against mainstream idea that Black Americans reluctant to get vaccinated because of Tuskegee Syphilis study that happened in Alabama-no disparity in vaccination for Blacks and Whites in Alabama (where people most likely to know about Tuskegee study)

Both at 41% pic.twitter.com/fAWrd9vWgC — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Interesting.

Nationwide the numbers are very different but still.

Of course this is all speculative because a child could create a passable counterfeit of a Covid19 vaccine card. If the mandate goes through, many people who don't want to get a Covid vaccine will simply get a counterfeit card, and then we'll really have no idea who's vaccinated. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) September 11, 2021

Let’s hear it for that Biden mandate.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Why NOT change? Why not put a stake in the heart of EVIL?’ Rose McGowan goes off in speech pushing to #RecallNewsom and damn (watch)

‘Yeah, he SUCKS’: David Frum tweeting SMUG thread mocking ‘civil disobedience’ over vaccine mandate does NOT go well for him, like at all

‘Just f’ing EVIL’: Glenn Greenwald explains how an entire Afghan family was killed to protect Biden from a bad news cycle and MORE in brutal thread