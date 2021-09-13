What Rose McGowan said.
BREAKING: Actress and activist Rose McGowan says she is no longer a Hollywood Democrat, endorses Larry Elder for California Governor, and calls out the elitist establishment that has been DESTROYING the United States from coast to coast and everywhere in between. #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/XZaj0TUCwi
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 12, 2021
Yup, after spending years covering Alyssa Milano’s ridiculous political efforts we have decided Rose is the anti-Alyssa.
We can only hope the people of California will LISTEN to her.
She grew up.
— Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) September 12, 2021
That’s usually how it happens.
When you’re a child who can’t think for yourself, you tend to be a Lefty. Then you grow up and start thinking for yourself, hence, you lean Right.
Saying it ALL out loud!👇 https://t.co/AqGjN19f8d
— O, BAllison🇺🇸✌❤ (@weewickedhag) September 13, 2021
❤️ “Why not drive a stake through the heart of evil and run free?” ❤️ https://t.co/58ZK0oXkmt
— JKash (@JKash000) September 13, 2021
And run free.
Why not INDEED?
***
Related:
‘Yeah, he SUCKS’: David Frum tweeting SMUG thread mocking ‘civil disobedience’ over vaccine mandate does NOT go well for him, like at all
‘Hey, he said he WANTS to be famous’: Nursing home worker abuses elderly man in TikTok video, brags he won’t get fired (watch)
‘Just f’ing EVIL’: Glenn Greenwald explains how an entire Afghan family was killed to protect Biden from a bad news cycle and MORE in brutal thread