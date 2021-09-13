It takes a really ugly person to abuse the elderly. Take Andrew Cuomo for example …

From looking into this video of a ‘nursing home worker’ this is apparently a joke? But it sure as heck doesn’t read like one and if being unkind to a hungry elderly gentleman is funny to this young man then he really has no business working with the elderly at all.

Sounds like he’s exploiting the aging for clicks and taps on Instagram.

Nursing home worker abuses an elderly man for a TikTok video. He’s bragging that he still works there over on TikTok and that the employer isn’t gonna fire him anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/TNollyP1aA — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 12, 2021

Someone, PLEASE get him a napkin as well, thanks.

He wanted to become famous. Let's make him famous. pic.twitter.com/XiiPVr3ibK — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 12, 2021

His dream is to become a famous influencer … alrighty.

Was really disgusted by the way the dude eats to be honest — Olga (@OlgaInCali) September 13, 2021

White Privilege. — Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) September 13, 2021

Right?

Worthless POS — vaccinedotgum (@DKayWeb) September 12, 2021

Someone DOES say it [scroll down if u have the stomach]. I moved to KY to take care of my mom until she died [2016-2019]. I had seen one too many videos just like this and worse to put her at risk note: Some claim it was scripted. Not an excuse even IF sohttps://t.co/Irxd2JbXqu — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) September 12, 2021

There’s nothing funny about this.

Makes my blood boil and I cannot emphasize it enough that you have to check on your senior loved ones in NH's, bc this crap goes on a lot more than people realize. You have to show up at all hours unannounced to check on them. — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) September 12, 2021

You should see most nursing home staff. It’s just like this. I see it every week. — Flooring Expressions (@FlorringE) September 12, 2021

Sad.

He has 195k followers and his “apology” video with his mom was such a joke it devolved into him accusing her of being a prostitute. He has other videos “joking” about refusing to do basic sanitary care for his elderly patients. He needs NEVER work with vulnerable people again. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 13, 2021

When abusing the elderly is your joke?

Maybe it’s time for a new sense of humor.

And a new job.

***

