This thread from Dr. Strangetweet made this editor angry cry.

Going through the history of what Americans have done in the name of public health and why so many of us may not be too hip on any more mandates or rules or regulations to ‘protect us’ because we’re apparently too stupid to protect ourselves is absolutely infuriating.

You ever been so mad you cried?

Take a look:

We.

All.

Stayed.

Home.

BOOM.

We didn't get haircuts. We missed deaths of loved ones from other diseases. We put off funerals. We put on masks. We social distanced. Not for 15 days. But 30 days. 45 days. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

We watched as our businesses closed, our events canceled. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

And then we watched Nancy Pelosi get a haircut.

And you defended her. We watched Gavin have dinner with friends.

And you defended him. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

Yup.

We watched as you protested and rioted and looted and burned, all the while telling us we were horrible for being mad about the draconian measures implemented that shut down our gyms and bars and theaters. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

Awww yes, because apparently, you can’t catch COVID if you’re protesting or looting. The virus is super woke and stuff.

We were "in this together" when you said you wouldn't trust a vaccine under Trump. We were "in this together" when you acted like the experts knew what the fuck they were talking about even as they changed their position in the matter of days. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

Fauci has changed his mind and his guidance more than anyone.

We did it your way. It didn't work. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

It didn’t work.

So take your revisionist bullshit and go hide under your bed. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

You act like HCQ is an experimental drug. It isn't. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

You act like Ivermectin is only for horses. It isn't. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

You act like you follow the science. You don't. If you did, you wouldn't hold the positions you do. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

This this this!

This isn't about being anti-vaxx. This is about your arrogance and rewriting history to make you feel better about being the Nazis at this point in history. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

YUP. WE FEEL THIS.

I think it's time you give the unvaxxed their credit. Many of us have already had COVID and lived. Hell, mine was treated early with vitamins and it wasn't even at flu strength. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

No, COVID is not a hoax. It absolutely should be taken seriously. But maybe it should have been taken seriously by your side the entire time. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

Our patience ran out last year, early this year. Welcome to the club. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 10, 2021

Maybe Team Biden should try listening to the ‘unvaccinated’ for once.

***

