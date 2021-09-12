Joe Biden took America quite by surprise on the anniversary of 9/11 by coming across as presidential, patriotic, and strong. He inspired a love of country in his fellow man and sought to unite a very divided and angry country … HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, WE ARE SO KIDDING.

What an absolute disaster.

Between babbling about seeing F Biden signs, to getting photographed removing his mask so he could ‘yell’ at someone, to this little embarrassing nugget where he was literally booed and called out. And WTF … why did he take his mask off? And is he talking to a kid again?

Watch:

Appears?

Dude, that’s some serious booing.

BOOOOOOOOOO.

Ouch.

Guess not?

Double ouch.

Awww, an elderly person.

Not a kid.

Still … what the heck?

Thinking these last couple of days are only going to make Biden’s numbers fall further and further.

They said that!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Amen.

