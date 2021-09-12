Joe Biden took America quite by surprise on the anniversary of 9/11 by coming across as presidential, patriotic, and strong. He inspired a love of country in his fellow man and sought to unite a very divided and angry country … HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, WE ARE SO KIDDING.

What an absolute disaster.

Between babbling about seeing F Biden signs, to getting photographed removing his mask so he could ‘yell’ at someone, to this little embarrassing nugget where he was literally booed and called out. And WTF … why did he take his mask off? And is he talking to a kid again?

Watch:

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Appears?

Dude, that’s some serious booing.

BOOOOOOOOOO.

Ouch.

Joe Biden was booed at Ground Zero yesterday. I guess not one of the “81 million people” showed up. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 12, 2021

Guess not?

Double ouch.

And he pulled down his mask when he’s face to face. ?? Virtue signaling garbage. #BooBiden — Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) September 11, 2021

Why did he take off his mask?

I would have boo'd him too.#ImposterInChief — @HockeyMama on Gettr (@MNHockeymama) September 11, 2021

And of course, he takes his mask off as he goes up and talks to an elderly person. F**king moron. Can we stop pretending now that masks are anything but theater? — Ed P 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🏒🐶🍻 (@eddie_pietro) September 12, 2021

Awww, an elderly person.

Not a kid.

Still … what the heck?

Why does he get to take his mask down to be a politician? To smile and kiss babies… Our babies have to be masked all day and get yelled at for pulling down their mask. Disgusting hypocrisy. — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) September 12, 2021

Thinking these last couple of days are only going to make Biden’s numbers fall further and further.

DONT SNIFF HIM! 😂 — drefanzor (@drefanzor) September 11, 2021

They said that!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He pulls his mask down to talk to people just like he does when he coughs. This imbecile is our President. God help us. pic.twitter.com/IpVGgVAwzF — Vik Nik (@Vics_Specter) September 11, 2021

Amen.

***

