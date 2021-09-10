We could watch Gov. DeSantis rip into Joe Biden and this lame-as* vaccine mandate ALL DAY. It’s good to see a Republican who is actually willing to stand up to Dick-tator Biden.

DeSantis and Rand Paul are about the only ones we’ve seen really push back … maybe some others will figure out we need them to get to work?

This is awesome.

Watch:

“Here he comes from Washington DC instituting an unprecedented mandate, even his own people acknowledged is unconstitutional. That’s not leadership. The problem I have with Joe Biden is-this guy doesn’t take responsibility for anything. He’s always trying to blame other people.” pic.twitter.com/ZAhN1mva6o — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 10, 2021

He’s always trying to blame other people.

Ding ding ding.

Our favorite is how he promised he wouldn’t blame other people for his failures when he was campaigning but the first thing he did with any issue he’s created during his presidency was to blame Trump.

Screwed up the border? But Trump.

Screwed up COVID? But Trump.

Screwed up inflation? But Trump.

Screwed up energy independence? But Trump.

Embarrassed himself and our country for the whole world to witness in Afghanistan? But Trump.

.@GovRonDeSantis: "You can’t just sit there &hope some lawsuit is going to succeed. You have a responsibility to act. We will be acting in the state of Florida to provide protections for people. People should not be cast aside because they make a medical decision for themselves." — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 10, 2021

People shouldn’t lose their jobs, their livelihoods, over a vaccine.

He gets it.

Too bad the rich old white guy in the White House doesn’t seem to get it.

"They should not lose their job. They should not be unable to put food on the table just because they made a different decision than the powers that be are demanding they make. If the federal government can get away with doing this, what’s going to come next?” @GovRonDeSantis — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 10, 2021

What’s to stop them from forcing employers to fire conservatives? People of a certain color? Religion? The damage the feds could do if this actually stays in place would be unheard of and this country would never be the same.

Get ’em Ron.

Get em ron! — jnasty 🐂 (@jnasty_btc) September 10, 2021

Right?

Thank the Lord for DeSantis!! ♡ — Lola (@LolaB1911) September 10, 2021

Desantis/2024

