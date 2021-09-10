Why anyone spends any time listening to anyone at the CDC is beyond us at this point. Between flip-flopping on masking and allowing the teacher’s unions to control how our kids go back to school (that’s some serious sciencing, right?!), they have proven themselves quite political and useless.

Like this tweet from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky:

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

There.

Will.

Be.

No.

Federal.

Mandate.

Huh. Guess she was wrong.

Why does @CDC permit “presumptive evidence of immunity,” (which includes natural immunity) to waive required measles vaccine? Why does @cdc not permit the same waiver for Covid-19 natural immunity? pic.twitter.com/CqAh4rHoOy — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 10, 2021

YOU ARE A LYING, FASCIST POS. #RESIGN — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 10, 2021

The only honorable thing to do now is resign in protest of the new policy. Right? — MattBlackwell (@MattBlackwell) September 10, 2021

You are absolute garbage at wordweaseling. Please acknowledge your responsibility in the failure of public messaging about this and resign. You've lost any credibility. — sarcasm and stripes (@robo_tabby) September 10, 2021

Resign. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 10, 2021

Charlatan, liar, and hypocrite — 114 Alumni (@Jbuck11455) September 10, 2021

You guys are just terrible at your jobs. Just pitifully awful. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 31, 2021

You are a liar — lab minion (@ougrad2001) September 10, 2021

She’s worse.

She’s a politician.

CDC just sucks. The end.

***

