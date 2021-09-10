Why anyone spends any time listening to anyone at the CDC is beyond us at this point. Between flip-flopping on masking and allowing the teacher’s unions to control how our kids go back to school (that’s some serious sciencing, right?!), they have proven themselves quite political and useless.

Like this tweet from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky:

There.

Will.

Be.

No.

Federal.

Mandate.

Huh. Guess she was wrong.

She’s worse.

She’s a politician.

CDC just sucks. The end.

