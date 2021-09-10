Someone needs to teach Kamala Harris how to read the damn room.

Seriously.

Babbling about how women should be able to make decisions about their own bodies to push abortion the DAY AFTER Biden took the choice from millions of Americans around the COVID vaccine(s) is just another example of how absolutely out of touch and unlikable this broad is.

She is definitely Bidenâ€™s 25th Amendment insurance because even the Democrats know sheâ€™s a disaster.

Painful.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

If you donâ€™t take the vaccine they will make your life a living Hell.

Yay.

This is not difficult.

What a guy.

***

