Someone needs to teach Kamala Harris how to read the damn room.

Seriously.

Babbling about how women should be able to make decisions about their own bodies to push abortion the DAY AFTER Biden took the choice from millions of Americans around the COVID vaccine(s) is just another example of how absolutely out of touch and unlikable this broad is.

.@VP Kamala Harris: "The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision, it is their body." https://t.co/mSBulz8uvU pic.twitter.com/POKGtrWyA2 â€” The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2021

She is definitely Bidenâ€™s 25th Amendment insurance because even the Democrats know sheâ€™s a disaster.

Painful.

"You can abort 100,000 babies but you raise just one child and you're an extreme right wing pro-life hatemonger" â€” Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 10, 2021

Hey Kamala check your email. https://t.co/T3Y8anvGc8 â€” Federalist Muskrat ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Muskrat__) September 10, 2021

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

"The right of people who work in businesses employing more than 100 to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of people who work in businesses employing more than 100 to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision, it is their body." â€” Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 10, 2021

So this our right. Our body our choice unless we are taking vaccines? â€” Diana Lachappell (@lachappell65) September 10, 2021

But not when it comes to the vaccine right? â€” Tyler Slade (@TySlade14) September 10, 2021

Right.

If you donâ€™t take the vaccine they will make your life a living Hell.

Yay.

So is she against vaccine mandatory?

Seems like the same thing. â€” äº•ä¸­ç½‘æœˆ (@cdc99205773) September 10, 2021

Then taking a vaccine is also a personal choice and not the governments â€” Maggie (@Maggie65585359) September 10, 2021

This is not difficult.

Unless it's about a vaccine and then you have no rights. â€” William Frady (@PissOnDC) September 10, 2021

Especially with the vaccine, yes? My body, my choice??? â€” FlowerAuntie-Dr-Diva Elect (@flower_auntie) September 10, 2021

My body, my choice. Unless the Prez mandates I get a C19 vaccine. What a guy. https://t.co/X56UhKDYjo â€” Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 10, 2021

What a guy.

***

