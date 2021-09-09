While we certainly miss writing about our very favorite parody account EVER, Sean Spicier, getting to cover the REAL Sean Spicer being a total and complete bada*s on Twitter when Jen P-sucky has disrespected him and his years of service is pretty damn AWESOME.

Spicier would be proud.

Heh.

Yesterday I received a letter from the White House asking me to resign from my post on the Board of Visitors to the US Naval Academy by COB or be terminated. Spoiler alert: I didn’t resign. (1/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Background, the Biden administration is acting like a bunch of jackas*es and telling members of these boards who happened to work for Trump they should resign. Because you know, that’s not pathetic or petty AF.

Many of them have responded NOT so in kind.

Instead of dealing w: COVID, extracting stranded Americans from Taliban controlled Afghanistan, aftermath of Hurricane Ida, or a weak jobs report- This admin prioritizes: campaigning for embattled CA Gov Newsom and removing veterans from the boards of service academies. (2/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Hey man, P-sucky said people aren’t stranded in Afghanistan, they wanted to stay there.

Yeah.

For context, Biden said he would be “president for all people,” at his inauguration and then makes this unprecedented partisan move to politicize the boards of service academies. Obama didn’t remove Bush’s appointments, Trump didn’t remove Obamas and so on… (3/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Biden is a small man with an even smaller brain.

That seems to be getting smaller but we digress …

If you’re wondering why they would want 0 oversight on these boards, let’s be clear: they want to inject liberal ideology — like Critical Race Theory — into the curriculum without pushback. (4/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

This. ^

They want to wussify and woke-ify these programs.

.@WhiteHouse Jen Psaki questioned qualifications of: Fmr Army Vice Chief Gen. Jack Keane

Afghanistan vet & West Point grad Meghan Mobbs

Fmr Pentagon Senior Adviser Douglas Macgregor

U.S. Army North CMDR LTG. Guy Swan III

West Point grad David Urban

Lt Gen HR McMaster (5/10) pic.twitter.com/D7dmzfpmBM — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

She’s just so awful.

Lt. Gen HR McMaster by the way, was fired from the board of West Point yesterday & this Saturday, September 11th will receive the highest honor West Point instills on graduates. Ironic. That seems like the kind of highly qualified person I would want on the Board… (6/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Yuuuuuup.

Out of tradition I’ve refrained from criticizing the job Jen has done, but she chose to bring me into this. Everyone chooses to serve this great nation in different ways, I won’t question your service Jen, but don’t minimize or question mine. (7/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Boom.

ALL the boom.

In fact there was so much boom, it came around as a bam, and then turned into a boom again.

For 22 years I have had the honor of serving along side some of the most talented, patriotic, & brave individuals America has to offer. I am a graduate of the US Naval War college, served multiple tours and NEVER has politics entered my service. (8/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

DRAAAAAAAG HER SEAN.

Joining the military & wearing the uniform of this great country remains one of the best decisions of my life I’ve served under 5 presidents of both parties. When wearing the uniform you serve the Commander in Chief, under an oath to the constitution not political party (9/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

*yup, doing a little fist-pump right now*

In short- these bodies have been free from politics & worked in a bipartisan way to support the service academies until now This admin has questioned the qualifications of people who have served our country & set a dangerous precedent by politicizing these institutions. (10/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Yeah, Sean still rocks.

But you guys knew that.

***

